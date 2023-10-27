 Skip to content

Bloodbound update for 27 October 2023

Patch notes 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12556886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Bots]
Fixed camera glitch.

[Dedicated Server]
Improved game logic to prevent servers from getting stuck.

