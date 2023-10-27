 Skip to content

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 27 October 2023

Patch Notes 27th October

Patch Notes 27th October

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Loading screen now offers scrollable tutorials.
  • Same tutorials can be read under the Tutorial section during the pause menu.
  • Monastery and Blok6147 received some visual upgrades.
  • New Weapon in the Monastery: Halberd.
  • Ladder sliding added.
  • Archinqusitor Belisarius sentinels can now be locked-onto.
  • The continue game panel now also displays the last time that character has been played.

Balancing:

  • Pestilence now ignores friendly targets.
  • Pestilence now also applies to the rest of the debuffs.
  • Wormlord now deals set damage instead of % based.
  • Nurgei the Blademaster now has an internal cooldown on dodges.
  • Reduced how often the Silicon Visage goes airborne.
  • Reduced how often Konrad the Traitor uses distance closers.
  • Reduced how often Konrad the Traitor uses block breaker attacks.
  • Increased visibility of Konrad the Traitors spear ability.
  • Reduced number of the rings on Konrad the Traitors shockwave ability to better telegraph it.
  • Technomancy projectiles now also apply leeches.
  • Minimum leech amount set to 1.
  • Adjusted damage and health of several late game enemies.
  • Increased internal cooldown of Archinquisitor Belisarius sentinels.
  • Reduced the armor ratings of Archinquisitor Belisarius sentinels.
  • Mk4 Handler Echo now also has a small chance to drop from any loot if it wasn't previously looted and at least 5 bosses have been killed.
  • Greater Restorative Fluids can now be looted earlier in the progression.
  • Enemies are now using Regenerative Fluids instead of Restorative Fluids.

Fixes:

  • Fixed some of the pop-up messages not being displayed fully.
  • Fixed arrows sometimes missing enemies at point blank range.
  • Arrow HUD now properly displays the count for remaining Flux Arrows.
  • The issue where ghosts sometimes deal massive damage has been fixed.
  • Fixed Konrad the Traitor AI sometimes going idle at the beginning of the encounter.
  • Fixed some of Konrad the Traitors' abilities remaining on the ground post player death.
  • Fixed Titan Slayers Gear drop rate.
  • Fixed enemies sometimes doing slow motion attacks.
  • Fixed certain areas where arrows and technomancy projectiles wouldn't work.
  • Visibility of lightning abilities casted by enemies in the Rain District has been increased.
  • Fixed Storm of Judgement using Hammer of Faith voice line.
  • Ragdolled players can no longer be pushed through the boss arena.
  • Fixed checkpoints sometimes not registering unlock of fast travel locations.

