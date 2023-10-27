Patch Notes 27th October

Changes:
- Loading screen now offers scrollable tutorials.
- Same tutorials can be read under the Tutorial section during the pause menu.
- Monastery and Blok6147 received some visual upgrades.
- New Weapon in the Monastery: Halberd.
- Ladder sliding added.
- Archinqusitor Belisarius sentinels can now be locked-onto.
- The continue game panel now also displays the last time that character has been played.
Balancing:
- Pestilence now ignores friendly targets.
- Pestilence now also applies to the rest of the debuffs.
- Wormlord now deals set damage instead of % based.
- Nurgei the Blademaster now has an internal cooldown on dodges.
- Reduced how often the Silicon Visage goes airborne.
- Reduced how often Konrad the Traitor uses distance closers.
- Reduced how often Konrad the Traitor uses block breaker attacks.
- Increased visibility of Konrad the Traitors spear ability.
- Reduced number of the rings on Konrad the Traitors shockwave ability to better telegraph it.
- Technomancy projectiles now also apply leeches.
- Minimum leech amount set to 1.
- Adjusted damage and health of several late game enemies.
- Increased internal cooldown of Archinquisitor Belisarius sentinels.
- Reduced the armor ratings of Archinquisitor Belisarius sentinels.
- Mk4 Handler Echo now also has a small chance to drop from any loot if it wasn't previously looted and at least 5 bosses have been killed.
- Greater Restorative Fluids can now be looted earlier in the progression.
- Enemies are now using Regenerative Fluids instead of Restorative Fluids.
Fixes:
- Fixed some of the pop-up messages not being displayed fully.
- Fixed arrows sometimes missing enemies at point blank range.
- Arrow HUD now properly displays the count for remaining Flux Arrows.
- The issue where ghosts sometimes deal massive damage has been fixed.
- Fixed Konrad the Traitor AI sometimes going idle at the beginning of the encounter.
- Fixed some of Konrad the Traitors' abilities remaining on the ground post player death.
- Fixed Titan Slayers Gear drop rate.
- Fixed enemies sometimes doing slow motion attacks.
- Fixed certain areas where arrows and technomancy projectiles wouldn't work.
- Visibility of lightning abilities casted by enemies in the Rain District has been increased.
- Fixed Storm of Judgement using Hammer of Faith voice line.
- Ragdolled players can no longer be pushed through the boss arena.
- Fixed checkpoints sometimes not registering unlock of fast travel locations.
