 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 27 October 2023

v1.0.5 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12556844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing Wandering dying sprite
  • Fixed incorrect level stats and goals counting
  • Fixed ability to load the game using "load" command while saving
  • Corpses now will be deleted from level afted disappearing in abyss
  • Improved item pickup
  • Added missing zones on mansion level sacrificed map
  • Brass door on industrial level now closes even without picking up a copper key.

Changed files in this update

D'lirium Content Depot 670161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link