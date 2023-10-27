- Fixed missing Wandering dying sprite
- Fixed incorrect level stats and goals counting
- Fixed ability to load the game using "load" command while saving
- Corpses now will be deleted from level afted disappearing in abyss
- Improved item pickup
- Added missing zones on mansion level sacrificed map
- Brass door on industrial level now closes even without picking up a copper key.
D'LIRIUM update for 27 October 2023
v1.0.5 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
