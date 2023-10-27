 Skip to content

Goo Keeper update for 27 October 2023

Gravity and Boss Tuning Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From more feedback we have received, we did some minor fixes and tuning.

  • Improved Dash gravity
  • Improved Double Jump and Air Jump gravity and momentum
  • re-tuned several late bosses

