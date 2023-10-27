- added save/load buttons in card set and other rosters. E.g. you may want to save 5 SFW card sets under one name (e.g. "sfw") and 7 NSFW card sets under another (e.g. "nsfw") and switch between them by loading saved selections
- 9 more solitaire variants (inc. Golf and Backbone)
- fixes
NSFW Solitaire update for 27 October 2023
Minor Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update