 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NSFW Solitaire update for 27 October 2023

Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12556670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added save/load buttons in card set and other rosters. E.g. you may want to save 5 SFW card sets under one name (e.g. "sfw") and 7 NSFW card sets under another (e.g. "nsfw") and switch between them by loading saved selections
  • 9 more solitaire variants (inc. Golf and Backbone)
  • fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link