 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alvara update for 28 October 2023

New engine version and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12556603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone !
Big update today. The version of the engine has changed, with all that this implies:

  • Improved lighting, shadows and contrast have been optimized
    Before

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/3dbe40646e228f182c985ec12f5eb8009ae5a9ba.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/00a999acf6a614ee2472817fd4ecef3dacd2b8ea.png)[/url]

NOW

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/0f65d58407ba7675d1f105590199bd5ab8cd17e0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/8a447eea8a8dbf3b68247d19dc6bbc43ff7865d2.png)[/url]

  • The cameras in combat were fixed, the rotation prevented the enemy from being properly targeted

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/33a88d00d1670180dfe1f13046cf38723429ed26.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/33a88d00d1670180dfe1f13046cf38723429ed26.gif)[/url]

  • Added Steam achievements

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/55cb4d0364922f462dda1d9e169249758dbcb101.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/55cb4d0364922f462dda1d9e169249758dbcb101.gif)[/url]

  • Adjustment of the illness state (or slowdown) which created a bug in the progress of action orders.

-Upgrading the game (in early access) to 9.99 dollars.

Feel free to give an opinion and follow the community on the official Discord

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2527641 Depot 2527641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link