New engine version and fixes

Hello everyone !

Big update today. The version of the engine has changed, with all that this implies:

Improved lighting, shadows and contrast have been optimized

Before

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/3dbe40646e228f182c985ec12f5eb8009ae5a9ba.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/00a999acf6a614ee2472817fd4ecef3dacd2b8ea.png)[/url]

NOW

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/0f65d58407ba7675d1f105590199bd5ab8cd17e0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/8a447eea8a8dbf3b68247d19dc6bbc43ff7865d2.png)[/url]

The cameras in combat were fixed, the rotation prevented the enemy from being properly targeted

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/33a88d00d1670180dfe1f13046cf38723429ed26.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/33a88d00d1670180dfe1f13046cf38723429ed26.gif)[/url]

Added Steam achievements

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/55cb4d0364922f462dda1d9e169249758dbcb101.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44468487/55cb4d0364922f462dda1d9e169249758dbcb101.gif)[/url]

Adjustment of the illness state (or slowdown) which created a bug in the progress of action orders.

-Upgrading the game (in early access) to 9.99 dollars.

Feel free to give an opinion and follow the community on the official Discord