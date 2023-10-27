Patch 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12556502 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 20:33:53 UTC by Wendy

Hello there brave adventurers!

We are back with a small patch for you based on your amazing feedback! Thank you so much!

The trinkets Claw, Walnut and Moon now need +1 additional trigger.

Removed social icons from the victory screen.

Glutton's Vulnerable intent changed to Erode Block.

Preparation now exhausts when used.

Reduced Buckler times 2 boost levels to times 1.

Removed 2nd boost level from Prepare Trap.

Calcinate now adds new copies into the discard pile instead of your hand.

On difficulty 2 or higher, bosses are now more powerful. A huge thanks to everyone who shared their run data with us.

Fixed an issue where a hero could equip an items for which they don't have proficiency.

Fixed a rare inventory crash when moving an item.

Fixed bosses sometimes resurrecting a hero with mark of death.

Fixed energy potions not giving the proper amount when dragged onto the 2nd or 3rd hero.

Fixed draw potions not drawing the proper amount when dragged onto the 2nd or 3rd hero.

Fixed the thief's gathered Poison card not showing trinkets that will trigger when using the card (Demijohn, Mousetrap).

Fixed Exorcise not being an attack card.

Fixed Shell Discharge causing an immediate turn end during the next combat if Hermitshell was killed with exactly 9 stacks of Shell Discharge on him.

Fixed Emerald Dagger erroneously showing some trinkets. (Demijohn, Mousetrap)

Fixed Beeswax sometimes not appearing on cards that apply round based effects.

Fixed poison sometimes showing +1 stack erroneously on the heroes.

Fixed Anvil of Ostara not triggering properly.

Fixed Affliction tooltip mentioning magical damage instead of all damage types.

See you in the catacombs!