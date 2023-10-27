Patch 1.03

Hello there brave adventurers!
We are back with a small patch for you based on your amazing feedback! Thank you so much!
- The trinkets Claw, Walnut and Moon now need +1 additional trigger.
- Removed social icons from the victory screen.
- Glutton's Vulnerable intent changed to Erode Block.
- Preparation now exhausts when used.
- Reduced Buckler times 2 boost levels to times 1.
- Removed 2nd boost level from Prepare Trap.
- Calcinate now adds new copies into the discard pile instead of your hand.
- On difficulty 2 or higher, bosses are now more powerful. A huge thanks to everyone who shared their run data with us.
- Fixed an issue where a hero could equip an items for which they don't have proficiency.
- Fixed a rare inventory crash when moving an item.
- Fixed bosses sometimes resurrecting a hero with mark of death.
- Fixed energy potions not giving the proper amount when dragged onto the 2nd or 3rd hero.
- Fixed draw potions not drawing the proper amount when dragged onto the 2nd or 3rd hero.
- Fixed the thief's gathered Poison card not showing trinkets that will trigger when using the card (Demijohn, Mousetrap).
- Fixed Exorcise not being an attack card.
- Fixed Shell Discharge causing an immediate turn end during the next combat if Hermitshell was killed with exactly 9 stacks of Shell Discharge on him.
- Fixed Emerald Dagger erroneously showing some trinkets. (Demijohn, Mousetrap)
- Fixed Beeswax sometimes not appearing on cards that apply round based effects.
- Fixed poison sometimes showing +1 stack erroneously on the heroes.
- Fixed Anvil of Ostara not triggering properly.
- Fixed Affliction tooltip mentioning magical damage instead of all damage types.
See you in the catacombs!
Changed files in this update