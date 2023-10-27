Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.65

Hello everyone! Here's version 1.65 of Knights of the Chalice 2. Here's the list of changes:

Fixed a source of crashes that could occur infrequently when launching a game.

that could occur when loading the . Fixed a bug in the Module Editor with the button 'Apply Image Size' , in the box that appears when entering data about an activable zone.

in the Module Editor with the button , in the box that appears when entering data about an activable zone. Added 'depth-sorted' activable zones . You can now have zones containing an image (a statue, a pool, etc) that will be displayed in the right order so that characters in front of the object will be displayed on top of the object and characters behind the object will appear behind the object. When entering the name of the activable zone, simply add ',Sorted' so that the object will use depth sorting. Otherwise, the images are printed below characters by default, or above characters if you add ',Overlay' to the name of the activable zone.

instead of the left control key will hide the tooltip text. In the Module Editor, fixed a source of crashes when you have several maps sharing the same background image.

when you have several maps sharing the same background image. In the Module Editor box designed to edit Activable Zone data , when the cursor is in the 'HP/Nb.Particles' input box, pressing the Tab key will now move the cursor to the next input box, 'Hardness/Max.Size'. Pressing Tab again will return the cursor to the 'HP/Nb.Particles' box. Pressing Tab while the cursor is in one of the 'Position' input boxes will also switch between the input boxes for the x and y position, and pressing Tab while the cursor is in one of the 'Size' input boxes will switch between the input boxes for horizontal and vertical size.

will now be playing. Added a new sound source: Lightning field . This ambient sound source can be placed anywhere on a map easily using the menu of the Module Editor.

. This effect can be placed anywhere on a map easily using the menu of the Module Editor. There are two parameters, the first one is the opacity percentage and the second one is the scaling factor. Zones are named like this: . For the moving-water animation , you can now set the scaling factor. Zones are named like this: 'Water Animation,70%,60%' . The first number is the opacity, the second one is the scaling factor. You can now have a moving-water effect even on small rivers.

. The game wasn't removing them from the Character Sheet after the end of combat (although they would get removed at the start of the next fight). Added a mention of the new editor features in the help entry for the Module Editor.

Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game may be very helpful, too.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Fearless Knights of the Realm! Enjoy :-)