Update Notes for Oct 27

Hello to all video-editors-turned-band-managers!
Today we have a patch with some requested features and bug fixes.
- The "Skip Faster" function has been replaced with "Jump to Choice/Unread". This is handy for replaying the game to see other endings without having to play or skip through parts you've already read. Hold Backspace, Middle Mouse, or Y on Xbox controller to use this feature. There is also a button that appears when jumping is available when using the mouse.
- Added a "Text Animation" option in the settings. This can be turned off to display text instantly with no reveal animation.
- Increased the number of save slots from 8 to 12.
- Fixed a bug where the game would forget which parts you've already read if Steam Cloud was disabled.
- Fixed a bug where saving the game, making a choice, then reloading and picking a different choice would still stick to the first choice you made.
Thanks for playing and we hope you are enjoying the game. Let us know what you think!
Changed files in this update