REPLAY BOYS update for 27 October 2023

Update Notes for Oct 27

Hello to all video-editors-turned-band-managers!
Today we have a patch with some requested features and bug fixes.

  • The "Skip Faster" function has been replaced with "Jump to Choice/Unread". This is handy for replaying the game to see other endings without having to play or skip through parts you've already read. Hold Backspace, Middle Mouse, or Y on Xbox controller to use this feature. There is also a button that appears when jumping is available when using the mouse.
  • Added a "Text Animation" option in the settings. This can be turned off to display text instantly with no reveal animation.
  • Increased the number of save slots from 8 to 12.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would forget which parts you've already read if Steam Cloud was disabled.
  • Fixed a bug where saving the game, making a choice, then reloading and picking a different choice would still stick to the first choice you made.

Thanks for playing and we hope you are enjoying the game. Let us know what you think!

