Rampage Agents update for 27 October 2023

Rampage Agents is now out in Early Access!

Rampage Agents update for 27 October 2023 · Build 12556281

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting to all players!

After a prolonged period of development, testing, and revisions, we’re thrilled to announce that Rampage Agents will finally be unveiled for all of you, with Early Access beginning on October 27th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2492600/

Rampage Agents is a VR game that fuses battle royale with multi-player action adventure games. Obtain powerful agents with unique powers and team up with your friends now!

Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to all the players who participated in the Rampage Agents test. Thanks to your continuous support, we were able to discover issues related to balance, bugs, and gameplay in the game.

If you enjoy our game or have any questions about it, please feel free to leave your comments here. We're eager to hear from our players and promise to respond as promptly as we can.

We welcome you to join our Discord at: https://discord.gg/2SpNA5MxYf
We hope Rampage Agents brings joy to you all!

