Shell Runner - Prelude update for 27 October 2023

Shell Runner - Prelude | Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12556263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, mercenaries!

We're excited to announce the release of 'Shell Runner - Prelude', our demo version. Our journey begins here, and we will continue refining this version with more updates as we work toward the Early Access launch.

Your feedback, ideas, and bug reports are highly appreciated. Together, we'll make this cyberpunk adventure even better!

Join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/bhjq7sxWCh

Wishlist the full game now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2622280/Shell_Runner/

Good luck out there!

Your Logical Artificial Neural Assistant
L.A.N.A.

