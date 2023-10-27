 Skip to content

Virtual Touch Screen 2 Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Default settings have been adjusted to be more appropriate for low end machines.

Known Bugs:

  1. Steam Overlay tries taking over the UI at times.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2616351 Depot 2616351
  • Loading history…
