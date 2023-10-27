Tune in for the Blast R6 Atlanta Major, starting Oct 31 to Nov 12!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With the last BLAST R6 Major of 2023 on the horizon, all eyes are firmly fixed on Atlanta as the battle for the trophy is set to get underway. The world’s best Rainbow Six Siege esports team will head to Atlanta, Georgia, USA in the coming days to compete for the title, their share of the USD $750,000 total prize pool and a chance to finish the year on a high. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Phase 1 - Play-In: October 31 to November 1 - not open to public.

Phase 2 - Playoffs: November 3 to November 7 - not open to public.

Phase 3 - Finals: November 10 to November 12 - open to the public at the Gas South Arena, Atlanta



Venue: Gas South Arena

Tickets are available here to purchase: http://www.axs.com/series/19003/blast-r6-major-atlanta-gas-south-arena-tickets?skin=gassouthdistrict

PARTICIPATING TEAMS & COMPETITIVE FORMAT

Phase 1: October 31 to November 1

Here are the 16 teams qualified for Phase 1 of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta:



The 16 teams will compete in 4 groups of 4 in a GSL groups format:

This phase will be played across 2 days with a combination of Bo1 and Bo3 for elimination matches. The top two teams from each group will move forward into Phase 2 of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Phase 2: November 3 to November 7

Phase 2 will feature 16 teams, the 8 teams that have directly qualified through their regional programs and the 8 teams that battled their way through Phase 1.

Here are the 8 teams already qualified for Phase 2 of the Major:

Phase 2 will run for 5 days and will follow a Swiss tournament format, with matches played in a combination of Bo1 and Bo3 for elimination matches. After each match during this phase, teams move on to play against teams that have the same win/loss ratio, until only 8 teams remain.

The 8 surviving teams from Phase 2 will move on to Phase 3.

Phase 3: November 10 to November 12

Phase 3 will take place in front of a live audience at the Gas South Arena. The top 8 teams so far in the competition will face off in a Bo3 single elimination bracket.

The Grand Final will be a Bo5 match to decide the champions of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

BROADCAST TALENT

WATCH PARTIES

The BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will feature online Watch Parties. Stay tuned on Twitter at @R6esports for more information on the list of selected streamers and content creators broadcasting the event.

TWITCH DROPS

Tune in on our channels and earn Twitch Drops for the Blast R6 Major Atlanta! There will be no duplicates and viewers will earn Battle Pass points for the currently active Battle Pass instead.

Packs will drop accordingly:

Phase 1 From October 31 to November 1, viewers can earn 1 pack after 3 hours of watch time, with a max cap of 1 pack per day.

Phase 2 From November 3 to November 7, viewers can earn 1 pack after 3 hours of watch time, with a max cap of 1 pack per day.

Phase 3 On November 10, viewers can earn 1 pack after 3 hours of watch time, with a max cap of 1 pack on that day. On November 11, viewers can earn 1 pack after 3 hours of watch time, with a max cap of 1 pack on that day. On November 12, viewers can earn 1 pack after 1 hour of watch time, and a second pack after 3 hours of watch time, with a max cap of 2 packs on this day.



Here are the details on how to redeem them:

Register your account by heading over to https://drops-register.ubi.com and link your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account. You will then be prompted to opt into the drops feature. Please make sure that your account is linked before you tune in to the broadcast.

STAY IN TOUCH

