PATCH NOTES V1.0073.4693

It is time for improvements to ring stats balancing from enchants and important fixes to attack speed,dodge and crit gain from dexterity. We also fixed a critical issue with enchanting and the goblin companion scaling from levels.
We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback.
Here are the patch notes (1.0073.4693):
- Fixed major issue with dexterity gain from racials, pet effects and rings (Attack/Casting speed, dodge and crit gain now increased from dexterity)
- Rework of stats gained from enchanting for all rings in the game
- Enchanting has been reworked for all rings with enchant cap limit +20
- Fixed issues with "TREASURE GOBLIN" companion not working correctly
- Fixed issues with enchanting not working correctly for S-grade weapons
- Added new combat animation for Blademaster ability "Frenzy
- Fixed issue with apply curse button on certain floors in Tower UI
- Fixed incorrect text labels for spear crafting announcements
- Stability fixes and improvements to behaviour in combat"
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
