PATCH NOTES V1.0073.4693

It is time for improvements to ring stats balancing from enchants and important fixes to attack speed,dodge and crit gain from dexterity. We also fixed a critical issue with enchanting and the goblin companion scaling from levels.

We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback.

Here are the patch notes (1.0073.4693):