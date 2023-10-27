 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Walker update for 27 October 2023

PATCH NOTES V1.0073.4693

Share · View all patches · Build 12556185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is time for improvements to ring stats balancing from enchants and important fixes to attack speed,dodge and crit gain from dexterity. We also fixed a critical issue with enchanting and the goblin companion scaling from levels.

We appreciate the support of the community! Thank you all for your feedback.

Here are the patch notes (1.0073.4693):

  • Fixed major issue with dexterity gain from racials, pet effects and rings (Attack/Casting speed, dodge and crit gain now increased from dexterity)
  • Rework of stats gained from enchanting for all rings in the game
  • Enchanting has been reworked for all rings with enchant cap limit +20
  • Fixed issues with "TREASURE GOBLIN" companion not working correctly
  • Fixed issues with enchanting not working correctly for S-grade weapons
  • Added new combat animation for Blademaster ability "Frenzy
  • Fixed issue with apply curse button on certain floors in Tower UI
  • Fixed incorrect text labels for spear crafting announcements
  • Stability fixes and improvements to behaviour in combat"
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2130061 Depot 2130061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link