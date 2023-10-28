RELEASE THE KRAKEN!

A Fool's Art Gallery is now released!

This is the Core of the Gallery; from here it expands ever outwards!

There are secrets to find with relaxing environments to enjoy. NPCs running amok, psychedelic everything, and a ton of art to view and consider/contemplate.

I have to update the store screenshots and trailer, as they are not nearly reflective of the current state with all the new NPCs added.

Here is some kind of pair of lists that will give you and idea of what is going on here:

Current features include:

~Hundreds of works of original art.

~Hundreds of hand draw frames of animation.

~Old school style secret doors and large areas to poke around.

~Preview NPCs and assets from future releases.

~Unique assets only to be found in A Fool's Art Gallery

Future features include:

~More Art.

~Over 50 frames of hand drawn cat animation.

~More Anime girls walking around.

~More NPCs in general.

~Massive secret levels that have nothing to do with anything.

~More preview NPCs and assets from my in the works games.

~More unique assets only to be found in A Fool's Art Gallery.

~No Paid DLC. No Microtransactions. No Subscriptions.