Lootun 0.9.2.4

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
0.9.2.4 Changelog 27.10.23
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where some damage meter items were not being saved and loaded correctly.
- Fixed a bug where damage dealt by Ascendancy Relics would be added to the Damage Metered multiple times.
- Fixed a bug where the Equip Item and Scrap Item keybinds would not work within the Gem Storage.
- Fixed a bug where Item Keybinds would not interact with Tools.
- Fixed a bug that would allow you perform the "Add Paragon Levels" craft on Relics despite it having no effect.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update