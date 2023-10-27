 Skip to content

Lootun update for 27 October 2023

Lootun 0.9.2.4

0.9.2.4 Changelog 27.10.23

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where some damage meter items were not being saved and loaded correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where damage dealt by Ascendancy Relics would be added to the Damage Metered multiple times.
  • Fixed a bug where the Equip Item and Scrap Item keybinds would not work within the Gem Storage.
  • Fixed a bug where Item Keybinds would not interact with Tools.
  • Fixed a bug that would allow you perform the "Add Paragon Levels" craft on Relics despite it having no effect.

