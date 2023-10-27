The Sirena Expedition v1.02 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12556134 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello! I've just uploaded a new build that fixes the following issues:

A lot of the music in the second half of the game wasn't playing. It does now!

There were some pretty nasty game-state bugs that were caused by saving the game, returning to the title screen and starting again from the beginning (Specifically to do with getting teleported to the abyss, which would generally break the game). I'm fairly sure this is fixed now, but I'll be keeping an eye on it.

Thanks to everyone who's played so far, and sorry for any issues you might have had!