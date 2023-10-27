 Skip to content

The Sirena Expedition update for 27 October 2023

The Sirena Expedition v1.02 is live!

Build 12556134

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I've just uploaded a new build that fixes the following issues:

  • A lot of the music in the second half of the game wasn't playing. It does now!
  • There were some pretty nasty game-state bugs that were caused by saving the game, returning to the title screen and starting again from the beginning (Specifically to do with getting teleported to the abyss, which would generally break the game). I'm fairly sure this is fixed now, but I'll be keeping an eye on it.

Thanks to everyone who's played so far, and sorry for any issues you might have had!

