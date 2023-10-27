 Skip to content

RutonyChat update for 27 October 2023

Update test version 4.9.17 #RutonyChat

This version is for reference only and is not final. May (almost certainly) contain errors and omissions. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:
https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

► #Twitch. The output of new subscribers, re-subscribers, gift subscriptions, and raids has been reworked.
► Added moderation functionality. Now, when you left-click on the chatter's nickname, a menu opens where there are functions for working with the chatter, for example, adding it to the ignore list, the favorites list, or blocking (issuing a ban). The blocking is currently only relevant for #twitch and #goodgame. IMPORTANT, this is only relevant for the default theme.
► #donatty. Fixed connection problem
►Ranks. Fixing the inability to update the database
► Other minor changes

