Update 27.10.23

Version 1.0.7

Happy Halloween to everyone! We've added themed decorations for the Beach, be sure to post what you think of it?

And of course a pack of bug fixes.

Remapping gamepad buttons could work incorrectly and stop the game Improved performance in the Castle Changed the font of location name titles, which could display incorrect characters Kikimora could still take items and give nothing if there are less than 8 of them The rogue's dagger was appearing too high and might not be hit All of the same perks could drop when selecting a character Some errors in localization The guardian spirit did not attack bosses Bulletin board could not show quests for some characters and stop the game Wastelands still sold Potions instead of Runes Player's arrows were flying through solid objects (rocks, trees, etc.) 12. Some quests for the Run displayed a progress slider on the message board Achievement Pecheneg archer killed an enemy did not work After receiving a stun, some characters could get redundant body parts Some enemies and elite enemies did not drown. It might not have caused the fog to turn off in the Swamp location with elites if you pushed them away with Storm in a Bottle. Some enemies could appear outside the map and crawl around the edge of the map If you drowned at the edge of the map, you could appear outside of the map Whetstone in the amount of 2 or more caused an infinite increase in Perk level in weapons During a stun, the character did not display the selected coloring Characters could use the wrong animation while preparing a strike Reduced the health regeneration value of the Revenge talent to 5% per level Slightly increased the XP of bosses Dasho, Waterman, Koschey The sound of lava and laser Liho could not stop during transitions Increased the damage from the abilities of the boss Liho Incorrect position of Traps trigger position Traps appearing right at the entrance Incorrect rounding of the "Shooting speed during combo kills" perk percentage display Incorrect joining of intro and magnifying glass in Wasteland music Increased the speed of preparing a shot with Recruit's ulta by 2 times Increased damage from fire traps Increased glow power of arrows with effects Only attack speed potion dropped out of chests Dead-end rooms could be generated in the castle when you go back after killing Koschei

Версия 1.0.7

Поздравляем всех с Хэллоуином! Мы добавили тематическое оформление для Пляжа, обязательно напишите как вам?

Ну и конечно же пачка исправлений.