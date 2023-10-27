 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PIXELS update for 27 October 2023

HALLOWEEN UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12556063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SCARY FUN!!!

Welcome to the first PIXELS event - Halloween! Show the world the scariest story on canvas. Could it be Shrek the Pumpkin? Or the Serbian Lady? But not SCP-2006...

Participate in the event, add your drawings in the "EVENT" section and rate the works of other participants. The authors of the most popular works will receive an award at the end of the event! *You can add only one work.

In addition, the ability to create teams for everyone is open in the game!

Good luck and have fun!

Join our discord server!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2581612 Depot 2581612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link