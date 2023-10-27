[Major Update] Spooky Halloween Elevator!

🎃Happy Halloween!👻

The mysterious elevator that's definitely not haunted has been decorated in a Halloween mood for tonight!

🌱Added Halloween Mode

・Added numerous new endings. Witness these "outlandish" scenarios and conclusions filled with terror and surprises.

・Revamped gimmicks on each floor. Yumi embarks on a new adventure with completely different mechanics!

・Also added Halloween Mode-specific achievements.

🌱Steam Scream: The Revenge

We're honored to be invited to Steam's Halloween Festival again this year! We have a sale going on for three horror games, including this one. If you haven't purchased yet, this is the perfect opportunity.

[No Ghost in Stay Home]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1645640/

*[Absolutely No Ghosts on Night Duty] also had a Halloween Mode update last year.

[The Travel Game]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2123800/

🌱About Game Streaming & Fan Creations

As stated in the Readme, we fully permit game streaming and fan creations of Midoriko Games' works. It's also fine to enjoy them through your favorite streamer's videos! But, of course, we would be very happy if you buy and play the game yourself!

────────────────────

🌱If you notice anything, please don't hesitate to contact us via our official email address or X.

Email: midoriko.games@gmail.com

X: https://twitter.com/GamesMidoriko

Have a great Halloween!✨🎃👻✨