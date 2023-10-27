Build 0.338 Patch Notes

Beta wolf doesn't heal wolves anymore that die while attacking
When a Lycanoid turns into a Lycan, it retains its HP
Backing Blows doesn't hang the game if there are no enemies at the start of the turn
Barricade now also triggers if a Weight card that was generated by the Branch boon was used
Thorns damage handling has been fixed - if Armor blocks out all incoming Throrns damage, the player character won't lose any HP
Updates
Difficulty has been updated; Enemies on Adventure and Pain difficulties are now weaker, and more bloodshards are awarded for both succesful and unsuccesful runs to allow faster collection of cards and boons
Protection doesn't decrease when incoming attack deals 0 damage
Changed files in this update