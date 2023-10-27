 Skip to content

Monastery update for 27 October 2023

Build 0.338 Patch Notes

Build 0.338 Patch Notes

Build 12556037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Beta wolf doesn't heal wolves anymore that die while attacking
  • When a Lycanoid turns into a Lycan, it retains its HP
  • Backing Blows doesn't hang the game if there are no enemies at the start of the turn
  • Barricade now also triggers if a Weight card that was generated by the Branch boon was used
  • Thorns damage handling has been fixed - if Armor blocks out all incoming Throrns damage, the player character won't lose any HP

Updates

  • Difficulty has been updated; Enemies on Adventure and Pain difficulties are now weaker, and more bloodshards are awarded for both succesful and unsuccesful runs to allow faster collection of cards and boons
  • Protection doesn't decrease when incoming attack deals 0 damage

