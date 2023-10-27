 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 27 October 2023

New & improved equipment and inventory interaction, plus more inventory space!

Build 12556012

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.30
-BIG quality of life update to inventory and equipment logic. Equipment will stay in the inventory and the equipped slot making weapon swapping easier.
-All bags have increased capacity.
-All crates have increased capacity.
-Improved inventory sort logic.
-Fixed boat crate and a village crate using the wrong mesh which would cause placed crate to incorrectly render without a lid.
-Titan firework build cost reduced.
-Changed the firework to always work unless the Titan is in a Titan Cage.
-Increased Wood Pillar lod distance.

