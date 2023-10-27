New & improved equipment and inventory interaction, plus more inventory space!

v0.8.30

-BIG quality of life update to inventory and equipment logic. Equipment will stay in the inventory and the equipped slot making weapon swapping easier.

-All bags have increased capacity.

-All crates have increased capacity.

-Improved inventory sort logic.

-Fixed boat crate and a village crate using the wrong mesh which would cause placed crate to incorrectly render without a lid.

-Titan firework build cost reduced.

-Changed the firework to always work unless the Titan is in a Titan Cage.

-Increased Wood Pillar lod distance.