[PUBLIC] FarmD v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12555976 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Updated kobold and big cat models, overhauls to the interaction system, and other small changes.

CHANGELOG (since v1.5.0 public)

[desktop/vr]

ADDED

Added male and female Big Cat as anthro species options.

Added a new Kobold anthro model, with plenty of customization options.

Added a "Lock Arousal" toggle action for both characters, which will lock in that character's current arousal level and prevent it from raising or lowering. This can be used to keep characters sheathed if desired, or prolong a climax indefinitely.

Added a "Simple" fluid particle mode as an alternative to the existing Simulated mode. This mode uses plain sprite particles instead of the more realistic simulated/blended fluid, and has a significantly lower performance impact. It is recommended that you turn down the opacity on the characters' fluid colors for better results. Also note that the Saliva Strings are still using the simulated system regardless of other fluid settings.

Added male-slit receiving support to the Belly Riding position, currently supported by the Kobold model.

Added a Video option for controlling Exposure, to adjust the overall brightness of the game.

Added a "Texture Quality" setting in the Video options, to allow for lower RAM/VRAM usage.

CHANGED

Significant code rewrites for the interaction and sex position systems, to clean up messy code and fix edge cases as well as lay the groundwork for future content such as anthro partners, feral players, multiple partners, and user-made animations. These systems should work mostly the same on the player's end as before, with a few minor differences.

The "Knotfuck" option is now available in all positions involving penetration of a character with a knotted cock, instead of only in the partner-on-top Missionary position.

The "Follow Me" command is now a toggle that indicates whether your partner is currently following you, and can be toggled off to have them stop following rather than needing to give them a separate command.

The "Prevent Orgasms" action is now a simple toggle, rather than a button that changed its wording, for consistency with other toggle actions.

Belly riding is no longer available when in indoor scenes, since they don't have patrol routes like the outdoor Valley area.

Adjusted breast physics on Standard anthro models, and on the Gryphon's teats, to use physical colliders instead of simple dynamic bones so they should react to touch a bit nicer.

Changed the Gryphon's cock and pussy type options to have an explicit "None" option rather than needing to deselect the current selection to remove it.

Adjusted exposure, lighting, and post-processing settings in all areas for some nicer results.

Improvements to shadow quality, especially at near distances.

Tweaked some colors and material settings on some vegetation to look a bit nicer.

Adjusted some UI settings for buttons to help prevent long text from clipping outside of them in some situations / languages.

FIXED

Fixed a bug where equipment-based interactions like belly riding could sometimes be unavailable if the character's body parts were changed after equipping the item.

Fixed an issue where riding your partner with the saddle and dismounting them in a place they normally couldn't reach (such as the cliff rocks) would throw an error because the partner's navigation couldn't find a nearby walkable surface. They will now be warped to the nearest walkable surface when the player dismounts from the saddle.

Prevented an error if the user launched the game with the launchvr option but doesn't have SteamVR installed. This will now lead to the play-mode select screen instead.

option but doesn't have SteamVR installed. This will now lead to the play-mode select screen instead. Tweaked some settings with the partner's look-at rig to prevent them from twisting their neck around to look directly up at something.

Fixed some scenarios where your partner could be moving around but their walking animation would not be playing.

Adjusted some handling for the anthro hip/spine on characters using the Automatic avatar workflow, to improve spine-scrunching issues that could pop up.

Fixed some physics issues with Gryphon's cock that could cause clipping with the sheath.

Adjusted a few animations to fix some clipping issues.

Fixed a couple animation issues with the partner's pose in the partner-on-top missionary position.

Fixed the day/night cycle not being activated before the play mode select prompt menu was shown, causing incorrect lighting on the title screen.

Fixed a bug where simulated fluids could stop emitting for a while, if the particle limit is high and the current number of particles hits that limit.

Fixed some inaccurate collision surfaces on the cliffside rocks.

Fixed an issue where some expression animations would get reset on characters when changing genital types, including breast/cock/ball scale sizes.

Fixed material settings on a handful of surfaces around the Farmhouse that were oddly shiny.

Updated the font texture atlas for some missing Chinese characters.

[desktop]

ADDED

Added a "Finger Slit" action in the Servicing Front position, to allow you to raise your partner's arousal if they have a male slit instead of a sheath.

CHANGED

The options that are available when interacting with your partner's body (Trade, Saddle Riding, Belly Riding) are now also available when in Interact mode, by pointing the cursor at your partner's body.

FIXED

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not unsheath their cock automatically in the player-on-top missionary position.

Fixed some scenarios where an interactable object's outline or interact wording could get stuck on after moving away from them.

The tongue and teeth of the Fox and Wolf models are no longer visible when "Visible Muzzle" is disabled and the first-person FOV is set to a high value.

REMOVED

The "Sun Shafts" visual effect was removed as it was not compatible with the latest version of Unity.

[vr]

CHANGED

The handling for entering interaction poses has been changed to be more fluid in most scenarios, for cases where your lower body needed to be animated differently than the default standing pose. Rather than a spinner appearing for a short time when you are near a pose zone and then being transitioned into a fixed position, you can now instantly transition between body poses when entering or exiting those zones. Additionally, you can move freely around in most animated poses to more easily adjust your position, though some do clamp your available motion within a certain range. It is recommended to use the "Smooth" kneeling mode to more easily adjust your vertical position as well.

The "Rotate World In Pose" action that was previously available for certain poses has been replaced with a "Rotate Play Area" action that is always available, and will cycle your play area through rotations at 90 degree increments along its x-axis, to allow you to position yourself for different horizontal poses without physically lying down.

Changes to the usage of equipment interactions like saddle riding and belly riding. Rather than the previous method of starting them by holding your hand over your partner's back, you now start them by using the interact pointer (open the right-hand command radial menu with B/Y) and aim it at your partner's torso, then select the activity from the radial.

The backpack has been removed, and replaced with an "Inventory" action button in the player action radial to show the inventory grid in front of you, similar to the partner's "Trade" action. You can still add items to your inventory by reaching over your shoulder while holding them and releasing the item.

Increased the size of the trigger zone for adding items to your inventory over your shoulder, to make it a bit easier to activate.

Increased the size of the inventory grids so they're easier to work with.

Tweaked some colors on the menu tablet backgrounds to make it a little more readable, and fixed some rendering issues with modals.

FIXED

Fixed a bug where launching the game for the first time in VR mode after adjusting your character's scale in desktop mode would cause the player to be stuck floating under the map.

The player will no longer jump if a radial menu is open on the right hand.

Fixed an error that could occur when launching VR mode when using the "Toggle" kneeling mode.

The automatic kneeling pose for the player now works correctly when playing in Seated mode and using the smooth kneeling controls.

Opening a radial menu while in midair will no longer cause you to hover in place.

Fixed some incorrect behaviour when calibrating the player's height while crouched.

Fixed some physics issues with the player's hands/fingers when touching the partner's head in some poses.

Fixed some incorrect behaviour with UI scrollbars that could cause issues when dragging/scrolling.

Fixed an error popup when adding the bucket to a character's inventory in VR mode.

Fixed some character features like hair not being visible in the VR calibration room's mirror.

[importer]

ADDED

Added support for an "Orgasm Pulse" expression, which will play periodically during orgasms.

CHANGED

The Cock module now shows the flags for "Has Knot" and "Has Flare" in the scenario where a character is using customizable Configurable Parts but does not have Cock Types defined there.

The "Is Digitigrade" flag in the Basic Info section has been replaced with a Leg Orientation dropdown, and now shows for all characters, in order to better support additional leg orientations for different body types in the future. If your character was previously set as a Digitigrade anthro, you should set this new field to AnthroDigitigrade and re-export your character.

Become a supporter for access to the latest alpha builds:

https://www.patreon.com/softscale

https://subscribestar.adult/softscale

Or, keep following the game here on Steam for the periodic free public builds!