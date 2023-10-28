Planet S Version 1.0

Hey everyone!

The time has finally come! After over 1 year of Early Access and even more years in development its finally time for Planet S to leave Early Access. Its been a wild journey and we are extremly thankful for everyone who followed us on this journey until now. As we previously mentioned, this update doesn't contain anything new. Its almost the same as version 0.6.9 as we wanted to release with a stable version instead of a feature packed but also buggy version.

What's next?

We will continue to address any remaining issues in the coming weeks and months with additional patches and a few more QoL improvements. We are also still working on an option to start a more fast pace round so that will come very soon as well. The next thing to look out for after that will be the Modding Update that will hopefully be ready sometime next spring. So its not all over just yet.

Again we are super thankful for this interesting experience and all the things we learned as well as for all the great feedback and support we have received over the last year!

Enjoy!

TeamJA