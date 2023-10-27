October 27 Patch

- The menu screen background should now work on all platforms
- "Totally Nutty Dude", "ACK!", and "Eiriel" achievements now work
- Updated Post-Processing for a few levels
- All bosses have had their health & bullet patterns tweaked
- Waves will no longer be extended indefinitely by a lone enemy
- Projectiles now aim during boss fights like in normal waves
HINT: You can reach the hidden world by refusing to kill one of Soystein's victims. Just play with him for like two minutes instead and he will show you the way.
Changed files in this update