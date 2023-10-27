October 27 Patch

The menu screen background should now work on all platforms

"Totally Nutty Dude", "ACK!", and "Eiriel" achievements now work

Updated Post-Processing for a few levels

All bosses have had their health & bullet patterns tweaked

Waves will no longer be extended indefinitely by a lone enemy

Projectiles now aim during boss fights like in normal waves

HINT: You can reach the hidden world by refusing to kill one of Soystein's victims. Just play with him for like two minutes instead and he will show you the way.