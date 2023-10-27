v0.1.5 Update

Morale, Archers and More!

We are excited to release several new features in preparation for our first big update. All enemies now have morale and can attempt to flee from players. Archer versions of the goblin and ratman can now spawn when a dungeon is loaded. We have also added a new "Dungeon Details" mode for the GM that will display a miniature view of monster and player status as well as allow the GM to see hidden doors and switches.

Player Fixes:

Attempting to apply a skill to the wrong type of weapon will no longer cause a crash.

Shields held by the right hand will now have the correct orientation.

Rebuilt trap interface with new "gear" interaction icon.

Dummy in the tavern can now be attacked.

In addition to the defense buff, shields can now actively block incoming enemy arrows.

Dungeon level now properly progresses. The "crystal ball" skills preview will now update with the appropriate dungeon level.

Player loadout will now save when a dungeon is started or won.

GM Fixes:

New orc and skeleton spawner cards added to some dungeons.

New Curse Obelisk cards added to some dungeons. This item will reduce player to hit, armor and evasion a small amount from within its range.

Pressing the "A" button will toggle the new Dungeon Detail view.

Refined various aspects of the GM card inventory. Spawned cards will no longer blank out your inventory if you have a counter in hand. Grabbing a counter from your hand will now override any targeting state initiated by a monster info panel.



Miscellaneous Fixes: