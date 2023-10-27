Update 0.4.0 - Available Now!

Update 0.4.0 focuses, among other things, on visually improving the resource gathering system to make it a more satisfying experience. Additionally, it introduces the categorization of resource groups, which makes it much easier to analyze the work of employees. New notifications and loot for destroying enemy camps are also introduced.



**

Resource Extraction

**

Added effects of resources deteriorating after their reserves are depleted.

Added effects during resource extraction - resources slightly sway and change their size upon impact.

Added particle effects during resource extraction by workers.

**

Categorizing Resource Groups

**

Added the ability to categorize resource groups.

The player can mark a group of resources (Berry bushes, stones, iron deposits, gold deposits).

After marking a resource group, the player can check the remaining quantity of resources in that group and the number of workers assigned to extract resources from that group at any time.

**

Notifications and Loot

**

Changed the appearance of the notification window for an incoming enemy wave.

Added a notification for a player-destroyed enemy camp.

Destroying an enemy camp rewards the player with loot (the amount and type depend on the camp's size).

Added a notification for rewards received for destroying an enemy camp.

Added a notification when food resources are running out.

Added a notification when food resources have been exhausted.

**

**

Updated all images to reflect the current state/appearance of the game.

Modified some descriptions.

Added a new section of the tutorial available in the 2nd mission.

**

Visual Changes

**

Slightly adjusted the color of some trees.

Slightly modified the color of the grass texture (ground).

**

Sounds

**

Added sounds for falling trees.

Added sound for breaking stones, iron ore, and gold ore.

Added sound when harvesting berry bushes.

Added sound when hitting a building.

Added a sound when destroying an enemy camp.

Added a sound when food resources are running out and when they are depleted.

Added a sound when gaining experience points.

Increased the audible range for all sounds.

In the background, you can hear the singing of birds.

In the options, a slider has been added to adjust the volume of natural sounds.

**

Animations

**

Accelerated and smoothed out animations for pulling out tools and reaching for berries.

Changed animations for workers mining resources with a pickaxe.

Changed animations for workers chopping trees with an axe.

**

Other Changes and Additions

**

Campfires in the camp extinguish when cleared of enemies.

Added effects during building construction - buildings change size upon impact.

After winning a mission and clicking the 'Continue' button, the mission menu opens, not the main menu.

Changed the appearance of berries on the berry bush.

Information markers now change size based on the player's distance.

Added a shield shake effect when hit (for units).

Changed billboards for each tree to match the current color.

Modified the color of falling leaves when harvesting berries.

Particles generated during resource extraction and player building are always visible.

Enemy camps can no longer be marked by towers.

**

Game Balance

**

Player

Doubled the power of the knockback effect dealt with a sword.

Resource Gathering

Food: one-time extraction from 8 => 10

Stone: maximum storage quantity 40 => 50

Stone: one-time extraction from 4 => 5

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Some parts/elements of resources were not highlighted when selected.

Fixed: The enemy health bar did not appear when the player held the shield up.

Fixed: Arrows fired in front of the unit could hang in the air.

Fixed: The player's hand did not disappear upon their death if they were holding a bow.

Fixed: Enemies sometimes did not return to their camp after killing the player.

Fixed: The player could not assign 3 units to the Watchtower when the Watchtower was upgraded from the Observation Tower and had a unit on it.

Fixed: Workers sometimes did not stop building a building when it was already completed.

Fixed: Particles during gold ore extraction had the wrong color.

Fixed: When selecting and deselecting some tree types, they had the wrong color.

Fixed: After upgrading, the berry farm was not illuminated correctly.

Fixed an error when creating the Shield Strength upgrade.

Unit statistics are now displayed correctly.

After changing modes, the information about the building the player is looking at is refreshed (previously, this caused the appropriate building window not to be displayed).

What's Next?

The next update will focus on improving the overall combat system and related elements.