Who is Abby 0.4.2 EA Update Released!

Hello Adventurers!

We're excited to present our 0.4.2 EA Update for 'Who is Abby'. Your feedback has been instrumental, and this update is a testament to our commitment to refining the game based on your invaluable insights.

What's New?

🔮 Visual Magic: Experience deeper immersion with added visual FX and depth of field.

📺 Crisper & Sharper: Native 4K resolution support for stunning clarity.

⚙️ NVIDIA DLSS: Harness the power of NVIDIA DLSS for smoother gameplay, upscale/antialiasing support, and special Frame Generation technology (Nvidia RTX 40XX series).

🔧 Your Control: Custom key mapping support to let you play your way.

Fixes & Tweaks:

Many gameplay and save game refinements.

Visual enhancements and corrections - The big magic TV in the sky is no more!

User Interface and accessibility upgrades.

Added RTX test and acceptance screen to first time launch. (If you see the room, you're good!)

Your continued support and feedback have been tremendous, and we're dedicated to continuously improving the game, ensuring Who is Abby offers the best gaming experience. Dive back in and see the difference.

Keep sharing your thoughts and suggestions with us. We are working hard on the following chapters and we can confidently say that if you are enjoying it so far... There is some real treats ahead.

Here's to the shared journey of unraveling the mystery of Abby!

Stay curious,

CyberFlux Games ❤