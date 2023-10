Until now, when a unit was full, a new unit could not join unless a vacancy was created in advance,

However, from this version, when a new unit joins and the unit is full, the "Dismiss Unit" command can be used on the spot to dismiss and replace unwanted members.

From now on, it should no longer be necessary to keep a unit at nine members at all times for the sake of units and volunteers that you find in your search.

A few other minor bugs have been fixed.