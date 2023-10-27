THE STYLE UPDATE IS NOW LIVE

Hi everyone,
Lots of new content just went live!
We have added a new style ranking system to Firefight mode which rewards you for being stylish! There's 30 types of stunts available to you to boost your score, read about them in the Firefight setup screen. Firefight mode should feel way more satisfying and way less grindy! Plus there's a bunch of new levels pre-unlocked for you to try out.
You can also now send living enemies flying through the air with your kicks, thrown weapons, and explosions. They'll get back up if you don't finish them off. This new system creates some extremely stylish combat moments! If you prefer the old way check game settings to turn it off.
There's also some great new music and lots of small quality of life tweaks requested on the discord and steam forums. Full notes below!
Please note that we are making all new leaderboards because of the new scoring system, if you want to access the old build and leaderboards they will be made available on a beta branch.
Thanks for reading and enjoy the new content,
-MattWLA
New Features:
Firefight 2.0:
A complete overhaul with a strong emphasis on style! Achieve higher scores with stylish gameplay and check your rank at the end of each round. New leaderboards are available for all levels.
Live Ragdolls:
Enemies now have a chance to be knocked over without dying. Beware, they will get back up to continue the fight if not dealt with! (Note: Melee attacks and explosions trigger this state if they're not lethal. This feature can be toggled off in settings.)
Hit Markers:
Customize your experience with 5 different hit marker options. Disabling hit markers is also available for players who prefer it.
New Firefight Levels:
Dive into 8 fresh firefight levels, ready for action.
New Music for Firefight:
Groove to 7 new tracks in firefight mode, along with additional campaign tracks now in rotation.
Bug Fixes & Tweaks:
- Bullet & Fire Interaction: Fixed issues preventing bullets and fire from passing through glass.
- Weapon Throwing: Weapons can now be thrown through glass.
- Mobility: Sliding and diving against doors will now open them.
- Explosives: Addressed odd behaviors with explosives interacting with grass.
- Physics: Adjusted gib physics for a more natural feel.
- Settings: New options to hide the flashing objective text and disable checkpoints.
- Quick Reset: Fixed a softlock issue occurring when using quick reset during the victory fade. (Note: Reset is currently disabled during this phase as a quick fix.)
- Cannon Shots: New setting to center cannon shots on the camera.
- Mission Select: Tutorial levels are now accessible.
- Visuals: Adjusted sky color and fixed issues with the bonus campaign completion screen.
- NPC Interaction: Ragdolls will now more reliably break glass.
- Daily Challenge: Ensured deterministic weapon spawns.
- Props: Removed shake from props for a smoother experience.
- Weapon Interaction: Heavy weapons and lasers will no longer be stopped by rockets.
- Sound FX: New sound effects for throwing weapons.
- Collision: Adjusted collision parameters for backpacks.
- Headshots: Shots near the head are now considered headshots.
- Controller Support: Restored the throw button functionality.
- Gameplay Tweaks: Adjusted "attack the weakpoint" for better melee interaction, and ensured shots on heavies work from any angle.
- Aim Assistance: Smoothed out the motion for kick auto-aim.
- Melee Attacks: Updated so they no longer cause headshots.
- Enemy Interaction: Hitting an enemy with a thrown weapon now disarms them.
- Level Editor: Fixed an issue where "Rogue Steel" mutators carried over.
- Leaderboards: Now accessible from the Firefight victory screen.
- Disco Lights: Added the ability for editors to spawn disco lights.
- Audio: Lowered the volume of the breath loop.
- Firefight Challenges: Made some challenges easier to complete.
- OC Cannon: Now classified as a cheat.
- Mutators: Enjoy 5 mutators in Friday's daily challenges.
- Seasonal Fun: Look out for jack-o-lanterns this October!
- Mutator Lineup: Removed 'lowgrav' and 'steelcraft' from the daily mutator lineup.
Changed files in this update