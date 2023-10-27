THE STYLE UPDATE IS NOW LIVE

Hi everyone,

Lots of new content just went live!

We have added a new style ranking system to Firefight mode which rewards you for being stylish! There's 30 types of stunts available to you to boost your score, read about them in the Firefight setup screen. Firefight mode should feel way more satisfying and way less grindy! Plus there's a bunch of new levels pre-unlocked for you to try out.

You can also now send living enemies flying through the air with your kicks, thrown weapons, and explosions. They'll get back up if you don't finish them off. This new system creates some extremely stylish combat moments! If you prefer the old way check game settings to turn it off.

There's also some great new music and lots of small quality of life tweaks requested on the discord and steam forums. Full notes below!

Please note that we are making all new leaderboards because of the new scoring system, if you want to access the old build and leaderboards they will be made available on a beta branch.

Thanks for reading and enjoy the new content,

-MattWLA

New Features:

Firefight 2.0:

A complete overhaul with a strong emphasis on style! Achieve higher scores with stylish gameplay and check your rank at the end of each round. New leaderboards are available for all levels.

Live Ragdolls:

Enemies now have a chance to be knocked over without dying. Beware, they will get back up to continue the fight if not dealt with! (Note: Melee attacks and explosions trigger this state if they're not lethal. This feature can be toggled off in settings.)

Hit Markers:

Customize your experience with 5 different hit marker options. Disabling hit markers is also available for players who prefer it.

New Firefight Levels:

Dive into 8 fresh firefight levels, ready for action.

New Music for Firefight:

Groove to 7 new tracks in firefight mode, along with additional campaign tracks now in rotation.

Bug Fixes & Tweaks: