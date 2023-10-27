You can set language in Settings.
If you have any troubles with game please describe them in as much detail as possible.
Desktop Pet Project update for 27 October 2023
Added Russian language
Patchnotes via Steam Community
You can set language in Settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update