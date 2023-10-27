-Exterior lacuna hatch can be picked up correctly after bolts taken.
-Guns will fire if tip is up close with entity for improved close quarter fire, but will not fire in rocks or ground.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 27 October 2023
Build 0.333
