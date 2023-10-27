 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Build 0.333

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Exterior lacuna hatch can be picked up correctly after bolts taken.
-Guns will fire if tip is up close with entity for improved close quarter fire, but will not fire in rocks or ground.

