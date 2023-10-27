 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 27 October 2023

Closed BETA: Update 1.2.0.4

Closed BETA: Major Update #1

Trade, Industry, Quality of Life Improvements, and Major Rebalancing

Full announcement and devlog will be released when the version arrived in the Public Default branch.

Status:

  • LIVE in Closed Beta Branch
  • ETA to Public Default: 1st November 2023
  • Older Saves: Safe to continue

!CAUTION!

Make sure to back up your save file when playing BETA releases

Major Notable Changes:

  • Shipwrights are now available in major settlements
  • Ship parts factories are now available in major settlements
  • You can now conduct trade remotely between your ships/warehouse and merchants
  • You can now command ships to go to settlements remotely from the hangar menu
  • You can see where each NPC faction actives using newly added map filters
  • You can now check out where to sell and buy items across all ports you have visited using a magnifier button that shows up when you mouse over an item
  • You can now bookmark items so they are highlighted whenever you come across them
  • You can now bookmark settlements so they always show up on top of the list and marked with a star with you are checking out the map.
  • You can now leave the shipyard with cargo over capacity (Shop integration took longer)
  • You can now ascend/descend ports with time accelerated
  • You can now toggle escort ships firing on/off
  • You can now order escorts to approach and board the target
  • Shields, storage, and power production has been through a heavy revision
  • Items that can be bought and sold at the same port for large profit have been adjusted
  • Merchants now have an increased daily fund allocation
  • You can now see some whales!
  • Detailed balancing changes below...

Encounter Changes:

  • Improved overall difficulty curves for all main story quest encounters
  • Added blue whale and sperm whale encounters
  • Added Plower Rebel’s patrol fleet for Aberdonia region

Officer Trait Changes:

Aetherborne Tactician:
  • Changed shield generation to +4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
Leadership:
  • Changed battle and Travel morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
  • Upbeat:
  • Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7
Joms Fighter:
  • Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
  • Changed boarding speed to +10%/+15%/+20%/+25%
Adventurous:
  • Updated description
  • Added special loot chance 10%/15%/20%/25%/30%/35%
Young Blood:
  • Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
  • Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
  • Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%
Himmelhart’s Pride:
  • Changed damage on Shield to +2.5%/+5%/+7.5%/+10%
Demolitionist:
  • Changed blast radius to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Sage:
  • Changed mana weapon damage to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
  • Changed mana weapon power consumption to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Noble Lineage:
  • Changed boarding offense to +2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
  • Changed maximum crew to +5/+10/+15/+20
Charitable Endeavor:
  • Updated description
  • Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Amstardemmer Navymen:
  • Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
Whaler Ancestry:
  • Changed whale spotting chance to 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%
Harpooneer:
  • Changed interceptor reload time to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%/-6%
Stinky:
  • Reduced to only 1 level available at level 1
  • Added battle morale per sec +1
Wake Mastery:
  • Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
  • Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Navigator:
  • Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%/+11%/+12%/+13%/+14%
  • Changed cruise priming time to -10%/-12%/-14%/-16%/-18%/-20%
Skald’s Song:
  • Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4
  • Changed boarding offense to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%
Sophisticated:
  • Changed engine power consumption to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%
  • Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Tinkering:
  • Increased active repair rate +1% at every level
Lone Survivalist:
  • Decreased power consumption by 1% at every level
Power Harmonics:
  • Changed power generation to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
  • Changed power capacity to +4%/+5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Overly Radical:
  • Updated incorrect parameter
The Greatest Swordsman:
  • Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
  • Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
Fiery Passion:
  • Changed battle morale per sec to +3/+5/+7/+9
Raid Master:
  • Improved all supply rewards to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Companionship:
  • Changed battle and travel morale per sec to +1/+1/+2/+2/+3/+3
  • Changed maximum morale to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%

Officer Tactic Changes:

Engage:
  • Added battle morale per sec +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6
Intimidation:
  • Changed morale sustenance cost to 1 on all levels
Tactical Barrier:
  • Changed shield capacity at +100 on all levels
  • Changed shield generation +0/+1/+2/+3/+4/+5
Reaction Channeling:
  • Changed shield generation to +80/+85/+90/+95/+100
  • Changed shield capacity to +3000/+3500/+4000/+4500/+5000
Emergency Shield:
  • Changed power consumption modifier to +200%/+175%/150%
  • Changed shield generation at +100% across all levels
  • Removed shield capacity increase
Assault:
  • Updated description
Outmaneuver:
  • Updated description
Emergency Cruise:
  • Changed morale activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
  • Changed energy activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
  • Changed fuel cost per second to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%
Boarding Pursuit:
  • Updated description
  • Changed boarding offense to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Berserker:
  • Increased morale activation cost to 100 on all levels
  • Changed morale sustenance cost to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%/1%
Evasive Action:
  • Updated name and description
Learned Optimism:
  • Updated description
  • Changed material activation cost to 100 across all levels
  • Changed material sustenance cost to 20 across all levels
Saturation Fire:
  • Changed cannon and gun range to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+10%
  • Changed interceptor damage to +10%/+12%/+15%/+18%/+20%
  • Changed weapons reload time to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
  • Changed ammo cost per volley to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
Destruction Ritual:
  • Changed mana weapon damage to +65%/+70%/+75%/+80%/+85%/+90%/+95%/+100%
  • Changed energy activation cost to +50%/+48%/+47%/+45%/+44%/+42%/+41%/+40%
Meet Your Maker:
  • Added 300 ammo as activation cost
  • Added 100 ammo per second as a static sustenance cost
Wake Riding:
  • Changed maneuvering thrust to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
  • Changed turn rate to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
There She Blows!:
  • Changed battle morale per sec to +10/+12/+14/+16/+18/+20/+22/+24/+26/+28
Dream of Flight:
  • Updated description
  • Changed main thrust to -50%/-45%/-30%
  • Changed turn rate to +50%/+55%/+60%
Sword Dance:
  • Changed morale sustenance cost to 5%/4%/3%/2%
Assist Repairs:
  • Increased repair team amount to +30%/+40%/+50%

Store Changes:

  • Add imported items (Dragon Scales, Star Stones, Trained Unicorns, etc) to commission stores. They’re ingredients for high-grade ship part productions.
  • Laventum Industrial Yard: Industrial Permit Office now requires Industrial Certificate to access.
  • All ship/ship part/commission stores now purchase items that are ingredients for the ships/ship parts they offer like other stores
  • Black Market revision: Now Black Markets will purchase Hero Powder and Military products at high prices, they still purchase everything at 60% as well (doing Hero Powder business can be very high profit but also is illegal)
  • Remove Black Market from Blueglade Town but add 7 new at Sunvale Town, Grambian Ridge Lighthouse, Coil Trails Town, Aberdonia Town, Middleton Town, Ipswick Town, FirefortCity
  • Now a store will buy items that are needed but also are sold by another store in the same port at -10% (from -90%).
  • Lower the number of blueprints/plans offered in Atelier Rows store to 1-5 per item
  • Trade Hubs now offer some items that are required by the local industries with +20%

Production Changes:

  • Add new Ship recipes and Shipwright production facilities all over the map.
  • Add new ship-part recipes and ship-part workshop production facilities all over the map.
  • Lower the overall Eagles and items required to build and upgrade Harvesters (Mine, Lumberyard, Plantation, etc.) and Processors (Foundry, Carpentry, Tanner, etc.)
  • Lower items are needed in material-tier recipes.
    E.g. Oakwood Log: Lumberjack Tools + Water + Oak Sapling > Lumberjack Tools

Quest Changes:

  • Raise the purchase prices of all logistic items selling to their destination trade hubs by 10%. (now you can see green price in the correct trade hub)
  • Logistic Quests now give Guided Locations to their destinations.
  • Add “shopping list” to Main Story quests and Commission quests. You can track the required item from their descriptions or via the new Quest Log panel.
  • Lower the number of trophies, and Eagles required in some commission quests:
  • 2nd ARN
  • Broken Coil Worshipper Trophy (no skull): 2 > 1
  • 7th ARG
  • Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls): 3 > 2
  • Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
  • 32nd NVR
  • Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls) 3 > 2
  • Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
  • Hunting God
  • Broken Hunting God Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
  • Worn Hunting God Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
  • Evergreen Queen
  • Broken Evergreen Queen Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
  • Worn Evergreen Queen Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
  • Suthsegian Garrison
  • Worn Plower Trophy (no skull) > Worn Crooked Plower Trophy (no skull)
  • Coil Worshipper
  • Eagles 100,000 > 20,000
  • Item Changes:
  • Resource Items stack size rebalanced: from 1 to 5+
  • Himmelrite Ingots
  • Type: Material > Component
  • Port Changes:
  • Add a new type of icon to indicate ports with Shipyard

Airframe Changes:

Aetherhawk II Corvette
  • MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
  • PowerStorage 4800 > 3840
  • AmmoStorage 9600 > 8640
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Bronze Drake Freighter
  • MaterialStorage 8000 > 2170
  • PowerStorage 1800 > 5000
  • AmmoStorage 8500 > 18000
  • RepairTeam 1 > 3
  • Selling Price 33600 > 28000
Iron Drake Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 9680 > 2630
  • PowerStorage 4100 > 6050
  • AmmoStorage 25100 > 21780
  • RepairTeam 2 > 4
  • Selling Price 60000 > 50000
Victory Falcon Frigate
  • Crew 195 > 186
  • MaterialStorage 7440 > 2020
  • PowerStorage 7750 > 7440
  • AmmoStorage 15500 > 16740
  • RepairTeam 1 > 3
  • Selling Price 36000 > 30000
Leion Stallion Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 8400 > 4550
  • PowerStorage 14000 > 10500
  • AmmoStorage 40600 > 42000
  • RepairTeam 3 > 7
  • Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Snow Basilisk Gunboat
  • Crew 30 > 29
  • MaterialStorage 560 > 310
  • AmmoStorage 4340 > 2520
  • Selling Price 4680 > 3878
  • Slip Falcon Gunboat
  • MaterialStorage 600 > 330
  • PowerStorage 1875 > 1500
  • AmmoStorage 3750 > 1800
  • Selling Price 3600 > 3000
Vallepony Freighter
  • Crew 21 > 19
  • MaterialStorage 1440 > 390
  • PowerStorage 450 > 900
  • AmmoStorage 2250 > 3600
  • Selling Price 4320 > 3600
Obsidian Lindwyrm Corvette
  • MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
  • PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
  • AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
  • RepairTeam 1 > 3
  • Selling Price 27600 > 23000
River Mare Corvette
  • Mass 47500 > 47520
  • MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
  • PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
  • AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 22800 > 19000
Viridian Courser Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 11360 > 3080
  • PowerStorage 9500 > 7100
  • AmmoStorage 28000 > 28400
  • RepairTeam 2 > 5
  • Selling Price 68400 > 57000
Stone Dragon Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 8880 > 4810
  • PowerStorage 7400. > 11100
  • AmmoStorage 46000 > 39960
  • RepairTeam 3 > 7
  • Selling Price 174000 > 145000
Mund Kraken Torpedo Boat
  • MaterialStorage 1360 > 740
  • AmmoStorage 10540 > 6120
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 24000 > 20000
Mana Gryphon Frigate
  • Crew 307 > 205
  • MaterialStorage 6840 > 3710
  • PowerStorage 14250 > 17100
  • AmmoStorage 28500 > 20520
  • RepairTeam 2 > 6
  • Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Vinician Lioness Battlecruiser
  • Cargo 40 > 54
  • ThrustEfficiency 100 > 130
  • TurnEfficiency 100 > 110
  • MaterialStorage 19920 > 10790
  • PowerStorage 33200 > 24900
  • AmmoStorage 83000 > 99600
  • RepairTeam 5 > 15
  • Selling Price 504000 > 420000
Alpine Alicorn Cruiser
  • MaterialStorage 30800 > 8350
  • PowerStorage 13000 > 19250
  • AmmoStorage 84000 > 77000
  • RepairTeam 4 > 12
  • Selling Price 324000 > 270000
Albion Osprey Corvette
  • MaterialStorage 2480 > 1350
  • PowerStorage 4500 > 6200
  • AmmoStorage 6200 > 7440
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 42000 > 35000
Meadow Harrier Freighter
  • MaterialStorage 53920 > 14610
  • PowerStorage 67400 > 53920
  • AmmoStorage 14700 > 80880
  • RepairTeam 7 > 21
  • Selling Price 624000 > 520000
Monarch Eagle Battlecruiser
  • MaterialStorage 22400 > 12140
  • AmmoStorage 56000 > 67200
  • RepairTeam 6 > 17
  • Selling Price 552000 > 460000
Leviathan Cruiser
  • MaterialStorage 11760 > 6370
  • PowerStorage 9800 > 14700
  • AmmoStorage 64000 > 52920
  • RepairTeam 3 > 9
  • Selling Price 246000 > 205000
Jormungandr Battlecruiser
  • MaterialStorage 28800 > 15600
  • PowerStorage 24000 > 36000
  • AmmoStorage 156000 > 129600
  • RepairTeam 8 > 22
  • Selling Price 768000 > 640000
Sparrowhawk Cruiser
  • MaterialStorage 12560 > 6810
  • PowerStorage 27000 > 25120
  • AmmoStorage 68100 > 37680
  • RepairTeam 4 > 10
  • Selling Price 248400 > 207000
Sentra Unicorn Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 6880 > 3730
  • PowerStorage 5750 > 8600
  • AmmoStorage 14500 > 34400
  • RepairTeam 2 > 6
  • Selling Price 168000 > 140000
Cedar Condor Frigate
  • MaterialStorage 9280 > 2520
  • PowerStorage 10000 > 11600
  • AmmoStorage 20000 > 13920
  • RepairTeam 2 > 4
  • Selling Price 84000 > 70000
Iberian Ibex Clipper Freighter
  • MaterialStorage 15720 > 8520
  • PowerStorage 13100. > 19650
  • AmmoStorage 32750 > 78600
  • RepairTeam 4 > 12
  • Selling Price 362400 > 302000
Imperial Hawk Corvette
  • Fuel 2976 > 5952
  • Cargo 4 > 8
  • Crew 72 > 96
  • ThrustEfficiency 130 > 140
  • MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
  • AmmoStorage 9600 > 5760
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Magma Lindwyrm Corvette
  • Fuel 4464 > 8928
  • BoardingPower 120 > 100
  • MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
  • PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
  • AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
  • RepairTeam 1 > 3
  • Selling Price 27600 > 23000
Twilight Mare Corvette
  • Fuel 5760 > 11520
  • Mass 37200 > 47520
  • ThrustEfficiency 130 > 120
  • ManeuveringEfficiency 110 > 100
  • MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
  • PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
  • AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
  • RepairTeam 1 > 2
  • Selling Price 22800 > 19000

Ship Part Changes:

Storage

Barracks

  • ProtectedCrew 2 > 5
  • Medium Mechanized Cargo Room
  • PowerConsumption 140 > 20
  • CargoSpace 7 > 12

Large Cargo Room

  • CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Compacted Cargo Room

  • CargoSpace 15 > 18

Large Armored Cargo Room

  • CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Light Cargo Room

  • CargoSpace 12 > 14

Large Mechanized Cargo Room

  • PowerConsumption 315 > 90
  • CargoSpace 18 > 32

Luxury Vault

  • CargoSpace 5 > 6

Medium Wet Magazine

  • PowerConsumption 140 > 0
  • AmmoStorage 7380 > 12300
  • PowerStorage 11000 > 4000

Large Wet Magazine

  • PowerConsumption 315 > 0
  • AmmoStorage 17550 > 29250
  • PowerStorage 27000 > 10800

Medium Barracks

  • CrewCapacity 20 > 24
  • ProtectedCrew 10 > 24

Large Barracks

  • CrewCapacity 45 > 63
  • ProtectedCrew 22 > 63

Medium Cramped Barracks

  • MaximumMorale -400 > -300
  • ProtectedCrew 10 > 0

Large Cramped Barracks

  • CrewCapacity 68 > 72
  • MaximumMorale -900 > -720
  • ProtectedCrew 22 > 0

Medium Bunker

  • PowerConsumption 210 > 0
  • CrewCapacity 20 > 24
  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
  • ProtectedCrew 20 > 90

Large Bunker

  • PowerConsumption 420 > 0
  • CrewCapacity 45 > 60
  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
  • ProtectedCrew 45 > 240

Medium Battery Room

  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Large Battery Room

  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Small Clean Battery Room

  • PowerStorage 3000 > 5000

Medium Clean Battery Room

  • PowerStorage 6600 > 11000
  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Medium Overcharged Battery Room

  • PowerStorage 16500 > 13000
  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Large Overcharged Battery Room

  • PowerStorage 51750 > 42000
  • LimitedSide 0 > 0,1

Medium Mechanized Storage Deck

  • PowerConsumption 315 > 27
  • AmmoStorage 8700 > 22500
  • PowerStorage 15000 > 13500
  • CargoSpace 3 > 7
  • RepairTeam 2 > 4

Large Mechanized Storage Deck

  • PowerConsumption 560 > 80
  • AmmoStorage 17400 > 46400
  • PowerStorage 30000 > 32000
  • CargoSpace 6 > 16
  • RepairTeam 4 > 8
Weapons

Mana Bolt Turret

  • CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6

Mana Bolt Array

  • CooldownBetweenVolley 12 > 13

Iron Rotary Gun

  • AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Mana Bolt Discharger

  • CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6

Iron Quad Rotary Turret

  • AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Worn Out Cannon

  • AmmoPerVolley 40 > 20

Air-Burst Cannon

  • AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55

Viridite Air-Burst Cannon

  • AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55

Gunmetal Rotary Gun

  • AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Steel Rotary Gun

  • AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5

Gunmetal Quad Rotary Turret

  • AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Steel Quad Rotary Turret

  • AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20

Air-Burst Gun

  • AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15

Himmelrite Air-Burst Gun

  • AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15

Air-Burst Turret

  • AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35

Himmelrite Air-Burst Turret

  • AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35

Palladium Icarus Cannon

  • Range 320 > 410

Dendronium Icarus Cannon

  • Range 320 > 410

Heavy Himmelrite Blitz Autogun

  • AmmoPerVolley 240 > 100

Decoy Launcher

  • AmmoPerVolley 120 > 60

Seeker Rocket Turret

  • ShotPerVolley 4 > 2
  • ProjectilePerShot 1 > 2
  • CooldownBetweenShot 0.5 > 0.2

Explosive Rocket Rack

  • CooldownBetweenShot 0.3 > 0.2

Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger

  • CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10

Heavy Mana Bolt Array

  • CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10

Compulsive Beam Projector

  • Remove Intercept tag

Heavy Compulsive Beam Projector

  • Remove Intercept tag
Command

Recycling Station

  • MaterialGeneration 4 > 24
Protection

Light Civilian Mana Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 23200 > 6000
  • RechargeRate 60 > 20

Rapid Recovery Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 20800 > 9200
  • ShieldPowerModifier 320 > 280

Civilian Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 36000 > 10200
  • RechargeRate 90 > 42
  • ShieldPowerModifier 210 > 168

Large Civilian Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 55800 > 18000
  • RechargeRate 135 > 90
  • ShieldPowerModifier 360 > 297

High-Capacity Shield

  • PowerConsumption 140 > 200
  • ShieldCapacity 30400 > 15200
  • ShieldPowerModifier 80 > 20

Large High-Capacity Shield

  • PowerConsumption 315 > 450
  • ShieldCapacity 70200 > 35100
  • ShieldPowerModifier 225 > 45

Capital High-Capacity Shield

  • PowerConsumption 560 > 800
  • ShieldCapacity 128000 > 64000
  • ShieldPowerModifier 480 > 80

Portable Rapid Recovery Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 10000 > 4200
  • ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 120

Capital Rapid Recovery Shield

  • ShieldCapacity 32400 > 15000
  • ShieldPowerModifier 540 > 480

Large Generative Alloy Plate

  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 25 > 55

Reactive Shielding

  • RechargeRate 20 > 8
  • ShieldPowerModifier 30 > 20

Medium Reactive Shielding

  • RechargeRate 100 > 36
  • ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 80

Generative Alloy Plate

  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 55 > 25

Royal Rapid Recovery Shield

  • PowerConsumption 160 > 80
  • ShieldCapacity 9000 > 5000
  • ShieldPowerModifier 220 > 160
Power Plants

Small Mana Dynamo

  • BlastRadius 2 > 4

Medium Mana Dynamo

  • PowerGeneration 680 > 700
  • BlastRadius 4 > 6

Large Mana Dynamo

  • PowerGeneration 1620 > 1710
  • BlastRadius 6 > 10

Combustion Dynamo

  • Integrity 9600 > 6400
  • PowerStorage 8000 > 2000
  • ExplosionDamage 2400 > 12000

Clean Generator

  • Integrity 1600 > 2400
  • PowerGeneration 150 > 170
  • PowerStorage 1000 > 2000
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 5

Medium Combustion Dynamo

  • Integrity 14400 > 9600
  • PowerStorage 13200 > 4800
  • ExplosionDamage 2800 > 18000

Large Combustion Dynamo

  • Integrity 21600 > 14400
  • PowerStorage 21600 > 9000
  • ExplosionDamage 3200 > 32000
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 0

Medium Clean Generator

  • Integrity 6400 > 9600
  • PowerGeneration 640 > 720
  • PowerStorage 4400 > 8800
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 28

Large Clean Generator

  • Integrity 14400 > 21600
  • PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800
  • PowerStorage 10800 > 22500
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 90

Small Reaction Dynamo

  • Integrity 1800 > 2000
  • PowerGeneration 150 > 170
  • PowerStorage 2800 > 3000

Medium Reaction Dynamo

  • Integrity 7200 > 8000
  • PowerGeneration 640 > 720
  • PowerStorage 11600 > 12000

Large Reaction Dynamo

  • Integrity 16200 > 18000
  • PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800

Helmut's Power Plant

  • Integrity 1800 > 2000
  • PowerGeneration 240 > 210
  • PowerStorage 3000 > 2500
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 5 > 10

The Jilany Dynamo

  • PowerStorage 36000 > 33600
  • IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 84 > 120
Engines

Mana Motor

  • Torque 570000 > 600000

Inertia Balancer

  • ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 192000

Speed Thruster

  • Propulsion 330000 > 345000

Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 140 > 120
  • Propulsion 440000 > 400000
  • Torque 1120000 > 1080000
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Mana Motor

  • Torque 2400000 > 2720000

Medium Mana Motor

  • Torque 1740000 > 1920000

Medium Speed Thruster

  • Propulsion 690000 > 720000

Large Speed Thruster

  • Propulsion 960000 > 1000000

Small Inertia Balancer

  • ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 60000

Medium Inertia Balancer

  • ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 124000

Small Reactivity Drives

  • PowerConsumption 80 > 90
  • Propulsion 180000 > 200000
  • Torque 570000 > 560000
  • ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 50000

Medium Reactivity Drives

  • PowerConsumption 160 > 180
  • Propulsion 400000 > 420000
  • ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 108000

Large Reactivity Drives

  • PowerConsumption 240 > 270
  • ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 174000

Armored Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 140 > 120
  • Propulsion 440000 > 400000
  • Torque 1120000 > 1080000
  • FallOffFactor > 0.3 > 0.5

Medium Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 210 > 180
  • Propulsion 690000 > 630000
  • Torque 1740000 > 1680000
  • ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Armored Medium Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 210 > 180
  • Propulsion 690000 > 630000
  • Torque 1740000 > 1680000
  • ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 350 > 300
  • Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
  • Torque 3000000 > 2900000
  • ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Armored Large Combustion Drive

  • PowerConsumption 350 > 300
  • Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
  • Torque 3000000 > 2900000
  • ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Cruising Drive

  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Large Cruising Drive

  • Propulsion 1080000 > 990000
  • FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5

Iona Mk-1

  • Propulsion 540000 > 900000
  • Torque 1350000 > 2070000
  • ManeuverPropulsion 135000 > 153000

