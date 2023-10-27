Closed BETA: Update 1.2.0.4

Closed BETA: Major Update #1
Trade, Industry, Quality of Life Improvements, and Major Rebalancing
Full announcement and devlog will be released when the version arrived in the Public Default branch.
Status:
- LIVE in Closed Beta Branch
- ETA to Public Default: 1st November 2023
- Older Saves: Safe to continue
!CAUTION!
Make sure to back up your save file when playing BETA releases
Major Notable Changes:
- Shipwrights are now available in major settlements
- Ship parts factories are now available in major settlements
- You can now conduct trade remotely between your ships/warehouse and merchants
- You can now command ships to go to settlements remotely from the hangar menu
- You can see where each NPC faction actives using newly added map filters
- You can now check out where to sell and buy items across all ports you have visited using a magnifier button that shows up when you mouse over an item
- You can now bookmark items so they are highlighted whenever you come across them
- You can now bookmark settlements so they always show up on top of the list and marked with a star with you are checking out the map.
- You can now leave the shipyard with cargo over capacity (Shop integration took longer)
- You can now ascend/descend ports with time accelerated
- You can now toggle escort ships firing on/off
- You can now order escorts to approach and board the target
- Shields, storage, and power production has been through a heavy revision
- Items that can be bought and sold at the same port for large profit have been adjusted
- Merchants now have an increased daily fund allocation
- You can now see some whales!
- Detailed balancing changes below...
Encounter Changes:
- Improved overall difficulty curves for all main story quest encounters
- Added blue whale and sperm whale encounters
- Added Plower Rebel’s patrol fleet for Aberdonia region
Officer Trait Changes:
Aetherborne Tactician:
- Changed shield generation to +4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
Leadership:
- Changed battle and Travel morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7/+8/+9/+10
- Upbeat:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6/+7
Joms Fighter:
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
- Changed boarding speed to +10%/+15%/+20%/+25%
Adventurous:
- Updated description
- Added special loot chance 10%/15%/20%/25%/30%/35%
Young Blood:
- Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%
- Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%
Himmelhart’s Pride:
- Changed damage on Shield to +2.5%/+5%/+7.5%/+10%
Demolitionist:
- Changed blast radius to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Sage:
- Changed mana weapon damage to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed mana weapon power consumption to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Noble Lineage:
- Changed boarding offense to +2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed maximum crew to +5/+10/+15/+20
Charitable Endeavor:
- Updated description
Navigation:
- Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Amstardemmer Navymen:
- Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+5%
Whaler Ancestry:
- Changed whale spotting chance to 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%
Harpooneer:
- Changed interceptor reload time to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%/-6%
Stinky:
- Reduced to only 1 level available at level 1
- Added battle morale per sec +1
Wake Mastery:
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed turn rate to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Aetherborne Navigator:
- Changed cruising speed to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%/+11%/+12%/+13%/+14%
- Changed cruise priming time to -10%/-12%/-14%/-16%/-18%/-20%
Skald’s Song:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +1/+2/+3/+4
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%
Sophisticated:
- Changed engine power consumption to -1%/-2%/-3%/-4%/-5%
- Changed main thrust to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
Tinkering:
- Increased active repair rate +1% at every level
Lone Survivalist:
- Decreased power consumption by 1% at every level
Power Harmonics:
- Changed power generation to +1%/+1%/+2%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%
- Changed power capacity to +4%/+5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Overly Radical:
- Updated incorrect parameter
The Greatest Swordsman:
- Changed boarding offense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
- Changed boarding defense to +1%/+2%/+3%/+4%/+5%/+6%
Fiery Passion:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +3/+5/+7/+9
Raid Master:
- Improved all supply rewards to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%
Companionship:
- Changed battle and travel morale per sec to +1/+1/+2/+2/+3/+3
- Changed maximum morale to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Officer Tactic Changes:
Engage:
- Added battle morale per sec +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6
Intimidation:
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 1 on all levels
Tactical Barrier:
- Changed shield capacity at +100 on all levels
- Changed shield generation +0/+1/+2/+3/+4/+5
Reaction Channeling:
- Changed shield generation to +80/+85/+90/+95/+100
- Changed shield capacity to +3000/+3500/+4000/+4500/+5000
Emergency Shield:
- Changed power consumption modifier to +200%/+175%/150%
- Changed shield generation at +100% across all levels
- Removed shield capacity increase
Assault:
- Updated description
Outmaneuver:
- Updated description
Emergency Cruise:
- Changed morale activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
- Changed energy activation to 30%/25%/20%/15%/10%
- Changed fuel cost per second to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%
Boarding Pursuit:
- Updated description
- Changed boarding offense to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+9%/+10%
Berserker:
- Increased morale activation cost to 100 on all levels
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 3%/3%/2%/2%/1%/1%
Evasive Action:
- Updated name and description
Learned Optimism:
- Updated description
- Changed material activation cost to 100 across all levels
- Changed material sustenance cost to 20 across all levels
Saturation Fire:
- Changed cannon and gun range to +5%/+6%/+7%/+8%/+10%
- Changed interceptor damage to +10%/+12%/+15%/+18%/+20%
- Changed weapons reload time to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
- Changed ammo cost per volley to +5%/+4%/+3%/+2%/+0%
Destruction Ritual:
- Changed mana weapon damage to +65%/+70%/+75%/+80%/+85%/+90%/+95%/+100%
- Changed energy activation cost to +50%/+48%/+47%/+45%/+44%/+42%/+41%/+40%
Meet Your Maker:
- Added 300 ammo as activation cost
- Added 100 ammo per second as a static sustenance cost
Wake Riding:
- Changed maneuvering thrust to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
- Changed turn rate to +15%/+20%/+25%/+30%
There She Blows!:
- Changed battle morale per sec to +10/+12/+14/+16/+18/+20/+22/+24/+26/+28
Dream of Flight:
- Updated description
- Changed main thrust to -50%/-45%/-30%
- Changed turn rate to +50%/+55%/+60%
Sword Dance:
- Changed morale sustenance cost to 5%/4%/3%/2%
Assist Repairs:
- Increased repair team amount to +30%/+40%/+50%
Store Changes:
- Add imported items (Dragon Scales, Star Stones, Trained Unicorns, etc) to commission stores. They’re ingredients for high-grade ship part productions.
- Laventum Industrial Yard: Industrial Permit Office now requires Industrial Certificate to access.
- All ship/ship part/commission stores now purchase items that are ingredients for the ships/ship parts they offer like other stores
- Black Market revision: Now Black Markets will purchase Hero Powder and Military products at high prices, they still purchase everything at 60% as well (doing Hero Powder business can be very high profit but also is illegal)
- Remove Black Market from Blueglade Town but add 7 new at Sunvale Town, Grambian Ridge Lighthouse, Coil Trails Town, Aberdonia Town, Middleton Town, Ipswick Town, FirefortCity
- Now a store will buy items that are needed but also are sold by another store in the same port at -10% (from -90%).
- Lower the number of blueprints/plans offered in Atelier Rows store to 1-5 per item
- Trade Hubs now offer some items that are required by the local industries with +20%
Production Changes:
- Add new Ship recipes and Shipwright production facilities all over the map.
- Add new ship-part recipes and ship-part workshop production facilities all over the map.
- Lower the overall Eagles and items required to build and upgrade Harvesters (Mine, Lumberyard, Plantation, etc.) and Processors (Foundry, Carpentry, Tanner, etc.)
- Lower items are needed in material-tier recipes.
E.g. Oakwood Log: Lumberjack Tools + Water + Oak Sapling > Lumberjack Tools
Quest Changes:
- Raise the purchase prices of all logistic items selling to their destination trade hubs by 10%. (now you can see green price in the correct trade hub)
- Logistic Quests now give Guided Locations to their destinations.
- Add “shopping list” to Main Story quests and Commission quests. You can track the required item from their descriptions or via the new Quest Log panel.
- Lower the number of trophies, and Eagles required in some commission quests:
- 2nd ARN
- Broken Coil Worshipper Trophy (no skull): 2 > 1
- 7th ARG
- Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls): 3 > 2
- Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
- 32nd NVR
- Les Faucon Trophy (2 skulls) 3 > 2
- Pristine Les Faucon Trophy (3 skulls): 3 > 2
- Hunting God
- Broken Hunting God Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
- Worn Hunting God Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
- Evergreen Queen
- Broken Evergreen Queen Trophy (no skull) 3 > 1
- Worn Evergreen Queen Trophy (1 skull) 3 > 1
- Suthsegian Garrison
- Worn Plower Trophy (no skull) > Worn Crooked Plower Trophy (no skull)
- Coil Worshipper
- Eagles 100,000 > 20,000
- Item Changes:
- Resource Items stack size rebalanced: from 1 to 5+
- Himmelrite Ingots
- Type: Material > Component
- Port Changes:
- Add a new type of icon to indicate ports with Shipyard
Airframe Changes:
Aetherhawk II Corvette
- MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3840
- AmmoStorage 9600 > 8640
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Bronze Drake Freighter
- MaterialStorage 8000 > 2170
- PowerStorage 1800 > 5000
- AmmoStorage 8500 > 18000
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 33600 > 28000
Iron Drake Frigate
- MaterialStorage 9680 > 2630
- PowerStorage 4100 > 6050
- AmmoStorage 25100 > 21780
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
- Selling Price 60000 > 50000
Victory Falcon Frigate
- Crew 195 > 186
- MaterialStorage 7440 > 2020
- PowerStorage 7750 > 7440
- AmmoStorage 15500 > 16740
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 36000 > 30000
Leion Stallion Frigate
- MaterialStorage 8400 > 4550
- PowerStorage 14000 > 10500
- AmmoStorage 40600 > 42000
- RepairTeam 3 > 7
- Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Snow Basilisk Gunboat
- Crew 30 > 29
- MaterialStorage 560 > 310
- AmmoStorage 4340 > 2520
- Selling Price 4680 > 3878
- Slip Falcon Gunboat
- MaterialStorage 600 > 330
- PowerStorage 1875 > 1500
- AmmoStorage 3750 > 1800
- Selling Price 3600 > 3000
Vallepony Freighter
- Crew 21 > 19
- MaterialStorage 1440 > 390
- PowerStorage 450 > 900
- AmmoStorage 2250 > 3600
- Selling Price 4320 > 3600
Obsidian Lindwyrm Corvette
- MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
- AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 27600 > 23000
River Mare Corvette
- Mass 47500 > 47520
- MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
- AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 22800 > 19000
Viridian Courser Frigate
- MaterialStorage 11360 > 3080
- PowerStorage 9500 > 7100
- AmmoStorage 28000 > 28400
- RepairTeam 2 > 5
- Selling Price 68400 > 57000
Stone Dragon Frigate
- MaterialStorage 8880 > 4810
- PowerStorage 7400. > 11100
- AmmoStorage 46000 > 39960
- RepairTeam 3 > 7
- Selling Price 174000 > 145000
Mund Kraken Torpedo Boat
- MaterialStorage 1360 > 740
- AmmoStorage 10540 > 6120
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 24000 > 20000
Mana Gryphon Frigate
- Crew 307 > 205
- MaterialStorage 6840 > 3710
- PowerStorage 14250 > 17100
- AmmoStorage 28500 > 20520
- RepairTeam 2 > 6
- Selling Price 156000 > 130000
Vinician Lioness Battlecruiser
- Cargo 40 > 54
- ThrustEfficiency 100 > 130
- TurnEfficiency 100 > 110
- MaterialStorage 19920 > 10790
- PowerStorage 33200 > 24900
- AmmoStorage 83000 > 99600
- RepairTeam 5 > 15
- Selling Price 504000 > 420000
Alpine Alicorn Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 30800 > 8350
- PowerStorage 13000 > 19250
- AmmoStorage 84000 > 77000
- RepairTeam 4 > 12
- Selling Price 324000 > 270000
Albion Osprey Corvette
- MaterialStorage 2480 > 1350
- PowerStorage 4500 > 6200
- AmmoStorage 6200 > 7440
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 42000 > 35000
Meadow Harrier Freighter
- MaterialStorage 53920 > 14610
- PowerStorage 67400 > 53920
- AmmoStorage 14700 > 80880
- RepairTeam 7 > 21
- Selling Price 624000 > 520000
Monarch Eagle Battlecruiser
- MaterialStorage 22400 > 12140
- AmmoStorage 56000 > 67200
- RepairTeam 6 > 17
- Selling Price 552000 > 460000
Leviathan Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 11760 > 6370
- PowerStorage 9800 > 14700
- AmmoStorage 64000 > 52920
- RepairTeam 3 > 9
- Selling Price 246000 > 205000
Jormungandr Battlecruiser
- MaterialStorage 28800 > 15600
- PowerStorage 24000 > 36000
- AmmoStorage 156000 > 129600
- RepairTeam 8 > 22
- Selling Price 768000 > 640000
Sparrowhawk Cruiser
- MaterialStorage 12560 > 6810
- PowerStorage 27000 > 25120
- AmmoStorage 68100 > 37680
- RepairTeam 4 > 10
- Selling Price 248400 > 207000
Sentra Unicorn Frigate
- MaterialStorage 6880 > 3730
- PowerStorage 5750 > 8600
- AmmoStorage 14500 > 34400
- RepairTeam 2 > 6
- Selling Price 168000 > 140000
Cedar Condor Frigate
- MaterialStorage 9280 > 2520
- PowerStorage 10000 > 11600
- AmmoStorage 20000 > 13920
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
- Selling Price 84000 > 70000
Iberian Ibex Clipper Freighter
- MaterialStorage 15720 > 8520
- PowerStorage 13100. > 19650
- AmmoStorage 32750 > 78600
- RepairTeam 4 > 12
- Selling Price 362400 > 302000
Imperial Hawk Corvette
- Fuel 2976 > 5952
- Cargo 4 > 8
- Crew 72 > 96
- ThrustEfficiency 130 > 140
- MaterialStorage 3840 > 1040
- AmmoStorage 9600 > 5760
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 15600 > 13000
Magma Lindwyrm Corvette
- Fuel 4464 > 8928
- BoardingPower 120 > 100
- MaterialStorage 5600 > 1520
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3500
- AmmoStorage 17360 > 12600
- RepairTeam 1 > 3
- Selling Price 27600 > 23000
Twilight Mare Corvette
- Fuel 5760 > 11520
- Mass 37200 > 47520
- ThrustEfficiency 130 > 120
- ManeuveringEfficiency 110 > 100
- MaterialStorage 4800 > 1300
- PowerStorage 4800 > 3000
- AmmoStorage 13920 > 12000
- RepairTeam 1 > 2
- Selling Price 22800 > 19000
Ship Part Changes:
Storage
Barracks
- ProtectedCrew 2 > 5
- Medium Mechanized Cargo Room
- PowerConsumption 140 > 20
- CargoSpace 7 > 12
Large Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Compacted Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 15 > 18
Large Armored Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Light Cargo Room
- CargoSpace 12 > 14
Large Mechanized Cargo Room
- PowerConsumption 315 > 90
- CargoSpace 18 > 32
Luxury Vault
- CargoSpace 5 > 6
Medium Wet Magazine
- PowerConsumption 140 > 0
- AmmoStorage 7380 > 12300
- PowerStorage 11000 > 4000
Large Wet Magazine
- PowerConsumption 315 > 0
- AmmoStorage 17550 > 29250
- PowerStorage 27000 > 10800
Medium Barracks
- CrewCapacity 20 > 24
- ProtectedCrew 10 > 24
Large Barracks
- CrewCapacity 45 > 63
- ProtectedCrew 22 > 63
Medium Cramped Barracks
- MaximumMorale -400 > -300
- ProtectedCrew 10 > 0
Large Cramped Barracks
- CrewCapacity 68 > 72
- MaximumMorale -900 > -720
- ProtectedCrew 22 > 0
Medium Bunker
- PowerConsumption 210 > 0
- CrewCapacity 20 > 24
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
- ProtectedCrew 20 > 90
Large Bunker
- PowerConsumption 420 > 0
- CrewCapacity 45 > 60
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
- ProtectedCrew 45 > 240
Medium Battery Room
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Large Battery Room
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Small Clean Battery Room
- PowerStorage 3000 > 5000
Medium Clean Battery Room
- PowerStorage 6600 > 11000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Medium Overcharged Battery Room
- PowerStorage 16500 > 13000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Large Overcharged Battery Room
- PowerStorage 51750 > 42000
- LimitedSide 0 > 0,1
Medium Mechanized Storage Deck
- PowerConsumption 315 > 27
- AmmoStorage 8700 > 22500
- PowerStorage 15000 > 13500
- CargoSpace 3 > 7
- RepairTeam 2 > 4
Large Mechanized Storage Deck
- PowerConsumption 560 > 80
- AmmoStorage 17400 > 46400
- PowerStorage 30000 > 32000
- CargoSpace 6 > 16
- RepairTeam 4 > 8
Weapons
Mana Bolt Turret
- CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6
Mana Bolt Array
- CooldownBetweenVolley 12 > 13
Iron Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Mana Bolt Discharger
- CooldownBetweenVolley 7 > 6
Iron Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Worn Out Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 40 > 20
Air-Burst Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55
Viridite Air-Burst Cannon
- AmmoPerVolley 75 > 55
Gunmetal Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Steel Rotary Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 15 > 5
Gunmetal Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Steel Quad Rotary Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 60 > 20
Air-Burst Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15
Himmelrite Air-Burst Gun
- AmmoPerVolley 100 > 15
Air-Burst Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35
Himmelrite Air-Burst Turret
- AmmoPerVolley 200 > 35
Palladium Icarus Cannon
- Range 320 > 410
Dendronium Icarus Cannon
- Range 320 > 410
Heavy Himmelrite Blitz Autogun
- AmmoPerVolley 240 > 100
Decoy Launcher
- AmmoPerVolley 120 > 60
Seeker Rocket Turret
- ShotPerVolley 4 > 2
- ProjectilePerShot 1 > 2
- CooldownBetweenShot 0.5 > 0.2
Explosive Rocket Rack
- CooldownBetweenShot 0.3 > 0.2
Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger
- CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10
Heavy Mana Bolt Array
- CooldownBetweenVolley 9 > 10
Compulsive Beam Projector
- Remove Intercept tag
Heavy Compulsive Beam Projector
- Remove Intercept tag
Command
Recycling Station
- MaterialGeneration 4 > 24
Protection
Light Civilian Mana Shield
- ShieldCapacity 23200 > 6000
- RechargeRate 60 > 20
Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 20800 > 9200
- ShieldPowerModifier 320 > 280
Civilian Shield
- ShieldCapacity 36000 > 10200
- RechargeRate 90 > 42
- ShieldPowerModifier 210 > 168
Large Civilian Shield
- ShieldCapacity 55800 > 18000
- RechargeRate 135 > 90
- ShieldPowerModifier 360 > 297
High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 140 > 200
- ShieldCapacity 30400 > 15200
- ShieldPowerModifier 80 > 20
Large High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 315 > 450
- ShieldCapacity 70200 > 35100
- ShieldPowerModifier 225 > 45
Capital High-Capacity Shield
- PowerConsumption 560 > 800
- ShieldCapacity 128000 > 64000
- ShieldPowerModifier 480 > 80
Portable Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 10000 > 4200
- ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 120
Capital Rapid Recovery Shield
- ShieldCapacity 32400 > 15000
- ShieldPowerModifier 540 > 480
Large Generative Alloy Plate
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 25 > 55
Reactive Shielding
- RechargeRate 20 > 8
- ShieldPowerModifier 30 > 20
Medium Reactive Shielding
- RechargeRate 100 > 36
- ShieldPowerModifier 140 > 80
Generative Alloy Plate
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 55 > 25
Royal Rapid Recovery Shield
- PowerConsumption 160 > 80
- ShieldCapacity 9000 > 5000
- ShieldPowerModifier 220 > 160
Power Plants
Small Mana Dynamo
- BlastRadius 2 > 4
Medium Mana Dynamo
- PowerGeneration 680 > 700
- BlastRadius 4 > 6
Large Mana Dynamo
- PowerGeneration 1620 > 1710
- BlastRadius 6 > 10
Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 9600 > 6400
- PowerStorage 8000 > 2000
- ExplosionDamage 2400 > 12000
Clean Generator
- Integrity 1600 > 2400
- PowerGeneration 150 > 170
- PowerStorage 1000 > 2000
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 5
Medium Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 14400 > 9600
- PowerStorage 13200 > 4800
- ExplosionDamage 2800 > 18000
Large Combustion Dynamo
- Integrity 21600 > 14400
- PowerStorage 21600 > 9000
- ExplosionDamage 3200 > 32000
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 0
Medium Clean Generator
- Integrity 6400 > 9600
- PowerGeneration 640 > 720
- PowerStorage 4400 > 8800
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 0 > 28
Large Clean Generator
- Integrity 14400 > 21600
- PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800
- PowerStorage 10800 > 22500
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 45 > 90
Small Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 1800 > 2000
- PowerGeneration 150 > 170
- PowerStorage 2800 > 3000
Medium Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 7200 > 8000
- PowerGeneration 640 > 720
- PowerStorage 11600 > 12000
Large Reaction Dynamo
- Integrity 16200 > 18000
- PowerGeneration 1530 > 1800
Helmut's Power Plant
- Integrity 1800 > 2000
- PowerGeneration 240 > 210
- PowerStorage 3000 > 2500
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 5 > 10
The Jilany Dynamo
- PowerStorage 36000 > 33600
- IntegrityRegenerationPerSecond 84 > 120
Engines
Mana Motor
- Torque 570000 > 600000
Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 192000
Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 330000 > 345000
Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 140 > 120
- Propulsion 440000 > 400000
- Torque 1120000 > 1080000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Mana Motor
- Torque 2400000 > 2720000
Medium Mana Motor
- Torque 1740000 > 1920000
Medium Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 690000 > 720000
Large Speed Thruster
- Propulsion 960000 > 1000000
Small Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 60000
Medium Inertia Balancer
- ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 124000
Small Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 80 > 90
- Propulsion 180000 > 200000
- Torque 570000 > 560000
- ManeuverPropulsion 56000 > 50000
Medium Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 160 > 180
- Propulsion 400000 > 420000
- ManeuverPropulsion 116000 > 108000
Large Reactivity Drives
- PowerConsumption 240 > 270
- ManeuverPropulsion 180000 > 174000
Armored Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 140 > 120
- Propulsion 440000 > 400000
- Torque 1120000 > 1080000
- FallOffFactor > 0.3 > 0.5
Medium Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 210 > 180
- Propulsion 690000 > 630000
- Torque 1740000 > 1680000
- ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Armored Medium Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 210 > 180
- Propulsion 690000 > 630000
- Torque 1740000 > 1680000
- ExplosionDamage 3500 > 5500
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 350 > 300
- Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
- Torque 3000000 > 2900000
- ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Armored Large Combustion Drive
- PowerConsumption 350 > 300
- Propulsion 1200000 > 1100000
- Torque 3000000 > 2900000
- ExplosionDamage 4500 > 12000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Cruising Drive
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Large Cruising Drive
- Propulsion 1080000 > 990000
- FallOffFactor 0.3 > 0.5
Iona Mk-1
- Propulsion 540000 > 900000
- Torque 1350000 > 2070000
- ManeuverPropulsion 135000 > 153000
Changed depots in staging branch