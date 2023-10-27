Korea Dynasty 0.5.22 Update

Mining methods have changed. Now, whenever you hit a rock with a pickaxe, ore does not come out, but you have to break the rock to get ore.

It becomes difficult to use a stone pickaxe to break rocks containing copper, silver, and gold ores, excluding iron ore.

Gold, silver, and bronze pickaxes can no longer be crafted.

If you briefly press the emote button, the previously executed animation will run.

You can select an animation by holding down the emote button.