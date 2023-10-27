 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 27 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12555766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Pearl items have been added. It can be obtained randomly from abalone and clams.
  • A pearl ring costume item has been added.
  • A clam item has been added. You can catch it with a Fish trap.

System

  • Mining methods have changed. Now, whenever you hit a rock with a pickaxe, ore does not come out, but you have to break the rock to get ore.

  • It becomes difficult to use a stone pickaxe to break rocks containing copper, silver, and gold ores, excluding iron ore.

  • Gold, silver, and bronze pickaxes can no longer be crafted.

  • If you briefly press the emote button, the previously executed animation will run.

  • You can select an animation by holding down the emote button.

  • “Talchum 2” animation has been added.

Animals/NPCs

  • Miner NPC has been added to the mine. You can purchase a pickaxe.

Construct

  • Bamboo footrests have been added.
  • Fish traps have been added. Traps can be installed on bamboo scaffolding and can harvest fish and clams.

*Bamboo scaffolding can only be installed in the sea.

Natural systems/artificial features

  • Mines have been added.

*Re-entry into the mine is not permitted.

Balance

  • The value of iron, gold, silver, bronze items and related items has increased.
  • The generation probability of ore generated in the field has been reduced.
  • The durability of the ax has increased slightly.
  • The reward for cutting down a tree has been slightly reduced.
  • The value of fish has increased.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Optimized the artifact creation algorithm.

User convenience

  • Improved sorting in the Crafting Bench Research tab.
  • The chance of minor missions appearing has been increased.

Bug fix

  • If an error occurs while riding a horse, the horse has been changed to be mounted immediately.

Multiplayer

  • Changed the emote window to not appear when chatting in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link