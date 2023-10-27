Korea Dynasty 0.5.22 Update

Improvements
Item
- Pearl items have been added. It can be obtained randomly from abalone and clams.
- A pearl ring costume item has been added.
- A clam item has been added. You can catch it with a Fish trap.
System
Mining methods have changed. Now, whenever you hit a rock with a pickaxe, ore does not come out, but you have to break the rock to get ore.
It becomes difficult to use a stone pickaxe to break rocks containing copper, silver, and gold ores, excluding iron ore.
Gold, silver, and bronze pickaxes can no longer be crafted.
If you briefly press the emote button, the previously executed animation will run.
You can select an animation by holding down the emote button.
“Talchum 2” animation has been added.
Animals/NPCs
- Miner NPC has been added to the mine. You can purchase a pickaxe.
Construct
- Bamboo footrests have been added.
- Fish traps have been added. Traps can be installed on bamboo scaffolding and can harvest fish and clams.
*Bamboo scaffolding can only be installed in the sea.
Natural systems/artificial features
- Mines have been added.
*Re-entry into the mine is not permitted.
Balance
- The value of iron, gold, silver, bronze items and related items has increased.
- The generation probability of ore generated in the field has been reduced.
- The durability of the ax has increased slightly.
- The reward for cutting down a tree has been slightly reduced.
- The value of fish has increased.
Optimization/Graphics
- Optimized the artifact creation algorithm.
User convenience
- Improved sorting in the Crafting Bench Research tab.
- The chance of minor missions appearing has been increased.
Bug fix
- If an error occurs while riding a horse, the horse has been changed to be mounted immediately.
Multiplayer
- Changed the emote window to not appear when chatting in multiplayer.
