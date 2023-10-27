 Skip to content

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 27 October 2023

Halloween is Here!

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The long awaited next event is here, and this time it's for Halloween! Rather than Valentine's more "traditional" approach to Pinball, Halloween aims to be more experimental than ever before!

Help Flash fight back against the undead to save Halloween and put old ghosts to rest, and make use of the powerful Teleburst! Upon activation, the Teleburst allows you to...

  • Aim anywhere in a radius around Flash
  • Teleport instantaneously, conserving all prior momentum
  • Damage enemies in a large area around where Flash teleports

All for 1,500 points in the main game or free in the event itself!

