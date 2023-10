Share · View all patches · Build 12555710 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Yes! It's time for first big update for SuiCats. Introducing two new game modes:

Chill mode, where your goal is to link as many cats as you can, but now with special ability to help you on your cat cascade journey- Rug Shake. Yes, shake those cats like you mean it!

Survival mode, where only the most hardcore players will dare to enter. Survive as long as you can, to achieve greatness!

Additionally new keyboard and controller hints are now present during the game.