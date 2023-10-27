Patch 1.5.9 fixes no less than 30 bugs!

This includes all the bugs we could reproduce that were so diligently reported this week on our Discord server.
Behind the scenes we are also still working on improving the rumor and quest system, but that progress is somewhat slow. Those systems have hooked their claws in so many other mechanics, it is taking a little longer to get right than we originally anticipated.
New Features
- When the legacy chest is overflowing, the high vault warden will suggest you take out a number of items so the others can manifest.
- When Doorn is destroyed, its shell remains.
- Escape to entrance can be used to escape effects that trap the wayfarer inside a radius.
- Teleportation magic can be used to escape effects that trap the wayfarer inside a radius.
Bug Fixes
- When restoring a save game invisible campfires are doused so they cannot cause wildfires.
- Fixes a case where forges are placed through a wall.
- The starting loot in Haven cannot contain recipes for rare potions.
- When you wash your clothes, the now cleaned items get their name reset.
- Roadhouses and trading posts that are clanless but not petty can be convinced to join clans correctly.
- The proprietors of roadhouses and trading posts are identified more clearly.
- Prevents spirit world locations being generated with parts that cannot be reached.
- Prevents the unwanted appearance of dungeon rooms preventing exit gates from spawning in the spirit world.
- Adds a constraint to check the presence of the Shadow Glade and adds it to existing worlds if need be. (The shadow glade itself needs to be improved, though. It is somewhat outdated content, ATM.)
- Creatures spawned from ‘hollow trees’ and ‘hollow rocks’ are not considered to be part of a faction.
- Makes wide gaps you need to blink across just a little less wide.
- Fixes a few conditions where possession of charred ebony did not take priority.
- Restores the broken interaction with an specific empty roadhouse.
- Stairs and ramps cannot sink too deep into the mud, making them untraversable.
- Mud fishers in a pool shoot mud missiles, not lightning.
- Makes sure underground tunnel hazard levels that are supposed to connect overground are actually connected overground…
- Hardships cannot be accidentally skipped while traveling if the framerate drops.
- Hidden lost hardships are also correctly countered by travel gear and skills.
- Status effects from equipment doesn’t wear off when camping after reloading the game while wearing those items.
- Attacking while invisible from equipment breaks the spell and reveals you.
- Refugees should leave the correct tracks.
- Imperial influence cannot enter the First Valley when the Veil is still active.
- Spawn points can no longer interfere with the direction of stair assets.
- Destroying all pillars of a rift shard correctly ends the encounter.
- Effects that trap the wayfarer inside a radius will only start when the source is actually in the same ‘room’ as the wayfarer.
- Widens the secret paths through bushes so you should always be able to get through.
- Fixes an instance where an interior room could block off passage through a corridor.
- Teleportation incantations reset after you use them so they can be used multiple times.
- Improves the text when investigating flame seal gates.
- Fixes a case where a hidden button could not open a gate where it should have.
Changed files in this update