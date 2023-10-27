Patch 1.5.9 fixes no less than 30 bugs!

This includes all the bugs we could reproduce that were so diligently reported this week on our Discord server.

Behind the scenes we are also still working on improving the rumor and quest system, but that progress is somewhat slow. Those systems have hooked their claws in so many other mechanics, it is taking a little longer to get right than we originally anticipated.

New Features

When the legacy chest is overflowing, the high vault warden will suggest you take out a number of items so the others can manifest.

When Doorn is destroyed, its shell remains.

Escape to entrance can be used to escape effects that trap the wayfarer inside a radius.

Teleportation magic can be used to escape effects that trap the wayfarer inside a radius.

Bug Fixes