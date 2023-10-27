 Skip to content

Learn to Dodge Playtest update for 27 October 2023

Patch 0.1.2

Patch 0.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improving trap door efficiency to reduce lag, thanks to Dominator088 in the Discord for pointing it out!

Also, added an FPS counter to help quantify any lag.

