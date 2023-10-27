⭐ Hey Finkunity ⭐

Thanks to your feedback, we could confirm that our latest hotfix is most probably going to solve the upload problem for you. In the unlikely case it's not helping you, keep updating us by using the ingame report function or our bug form, it really helps!

Also we are working on several more bugfixes and updates for the game. The legendary knight is almost done, sounds are being finished as we speak and I can finally deny a long standing rumor: The knight can't float across pits, see for yourself!

Well, ok. That rumor wasn't true, but his death animation is and it's cute! ♥️

👻 Enjoy your spooOoOoooky weekend! 👻

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK