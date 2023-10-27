-
Enhancements
- Added GENERATE button to ICORE WSBs
- COMSTOCK will not show for IPSC WSBs
- IPSC WSB Ready Condition won't be shown on WSB if it's blank or "Loaded"
- Changed TAB UI Mode change behavior, now there's only 3. All, Simple and None
- Added ability to toggle individual UI help panels in Windows menu option
- List of Props in current design
- Resizing is simplified for unadjustable faultlines
- Added four ground textures with 2ft x 2ft grid
-
New Scanned Bays
- Linden Gun Range Bay 04
- RRGC Bay 08
-
Bug Fixes
- Round no-shoot plates are registering as a valid target
- You can now unlock props by pointing at the lock icon
- Changed 3gun-stow-barrel and 3gun-stow-rifle-pistol to 3gun-dump instead.
- Bug happens when you switch to Simulation while in a dryfire sequence
Practisim Designer update for 27 October 2023
Prop List, Adjustable UI Panels, WSB Adjustments, New 2ft x 2ft grid
