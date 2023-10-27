 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 27 October 2023

Prop List, Adjustable UI Panels, WSB Adjustments, New 2ft x 2ft grid

Share · View all patches · Build 12555550

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Enhancements

    • Added GENERATE button to ICORE WSBs
    • COMSTOCK will not show for IPSC WSBs
    • IPSC WSB Ready Condition won't be shown on WSB if it's blank or "Loaded"
    • Changed TAB UI Mode change behavior, now there's only 3. All, Simple and None
    • Added ability to toggle individual UI help panels in Windows menu option
    • List of Props in current design
    • Resizing is simplified for unadjustable faultlines
    • Added four ground textures with 2ft x 2ft grid

  • New Scanned Bays

    • Linden Gun Range Bay 04
    • RRGC Bay 08

  • Bug Fixes

    • Round no-shoot plates are registering as a valid target
    • You can now unlock props by pointing at the lock icon
    • Changed 3gun-stow-barrel and 3gun-stow-rifle-pistol to 3gun-dump instead.
    • Bug happens when you switch to Simulation while in a dryfire sequence

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
