Alpha 1.2 Update

Welcome Rioters to our second patch 'Alpha 1.2' which promises to fix:
17 bugs
Make 17 tweaks
and adds 1 feature
Bugs Fixed:
- Dog and Human would get stuck if the dog got attacked while grappling
- Paintball Gun shadow was cast on the gun itself
- Paintball gun would break its animation if player tried to reload while aiming
- Paintball gun would float in the air during Protester celebration
- Human couldn't rotate after being attacked by the dog
- Shotguns would float after being dropped
- Shotgun would sometimes refuse to shoot
- Kick wasn't damaging the dog in mid-lunge
- AI can now reliably hit the dog
- Player lost the ability to spawn when opening the scoreboard upon death
- Weapons infinitely rolled around on the floor
- Looting gave no experience points
- Spamming R would make the grenade launcher take longer to reload
- Police were attacking the wrong objective on Siberia Map
- Levelling up sound effect was unaffected by sound settings
- Recruit would sometimes run away in training
- You could manage to hit the instructor without feinting at the feinting section, this no longer counts
Tweaks Made:
- Tutorial will move on more fluidly if you pick up the shotgun before it asks you to
- Invisible wall removed from tutorial ring
- Final objective added in Tutorial to help direct new players
- Tutorial pause menu no longer says 'Quit Match' instead says 'Complete Tutorial'
- Removed interaction with gun range while we're trying to prove a point about shotgun distance
- Tutorial phases will only advance after the instructor's sentence is complete
- Pressing Esc now closes the settings properly
- Loot is now dropped when player is hit while carrying it
- Loot will now respawn at dispenser if dropped
- Grenade Launcher now reloads more immediately after firing
- AI will no longer hit each other
- Can no longer spam 'Quick Match' to break our system
- Pause menu more accurately says 'quit the match' instead of 'quit the game'
- Dog can no longer grapple the same target twice within 3 seconds
- Dog is easier to hit during grapples
- Player now instantly switches to new weapons instead of going to fists first
- Police AI is now much more aggressive on Asian Markets
Feature:
- Tracers added to firearms so you can better see where you're shooting
