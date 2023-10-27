 Skip to content

Uprising update for 27 October 2023

Alpha 1.2 Update

Welcome Rioters to our second patch 'Alpha 1.2' which promises to fix:
17 bugs
Make 17 tweaks
and adds 1 feature

Bugs Fixed:

  • Dog and Human would get stuck if the dog got attacked while grappling
  • Paintball Gun shadow was cast on the gun itself
  • Paintball gun would break its animation if player tried to reload while aiming
  • Paintball gun would float in the air during Protester celebration
  • Human couldn't rotate after being attacked by the dog
  • Shotguns would float after being dropped
  • Shotgun would sometimes refuse to shoot
  • Kick wasn't damaging the dog in mid-lunge
  • AI can now reliably hit the dog
  • Player lost the ability to spawn when opening the scoreboard upon death
  • Weapons infinitely rolled around on the floor
  • Looting gave no experience points
  • Spamming R would make the grenade launcher take longer to reload
  • Police were attacking the wrong objective on Siberia Map
  • Levelling up sound effect was unaffected by sound settings
  • Recruit would sometimes run away in training
  • You could manage to hit the instructor without feinting at the feinting section, this no longer counts

Tweaks Made:

  • Tutorial will move on more fluidly if you pick up the shotgun before it asks you to
  • Invisible wall removed from tutorial ring
  • Final objective added in Tutorial to help direct new players
  • Tutorial pause menu no longer says 'Quit Match' instead says 'Complete Tutorial'
  • Removed interaction with gun range while we're trying to prove a point about shotgun distance
  • Tutorial phases will only advance after the instructor's sentence is complete
  • Pressing Esc now closes the settings properly
  • Loot is now dropped when player is hit while carrying it
  • Loot will now respawn at dispenser if dropped
  • Grenade Launcher now reloads more immediately after firing
  • AI will no longer hit each other
  • Can no longer spam 'Quick Match' to break our system
  • Pause menu more accurately says 'quit the match' instead of 'quit the game'
  • Dog can no longer grapple the same target twice within 3 seconds
  • Dog is easier to hit during grapples
  • Player now instantly switches to new weapons instead of going to fists first
  • Police AI is now much more aggressive on Asian Markets

Feature:

  • Tracers added to firearms so you can better see where you're shooting

