Update 1.73-2 Patch Notes

This is a small patch that improves the combat handling for gamepad:
-
While aiming or during melee, the right stick zone that will rotate the camera is decreased to only when you push the stick to the upper limit. This is to help player avoid accidentally rotating camera while aiming with the right stick
-
Also during aiming/melee, the camera rotation with right stick is decreased as well, to make it less jarring if player happens to accidentally rotate the camera
-
Increased the angle of scan while aiming at enemy very close to you, in other words, when they are very close to you, you only need to tilt the right stick towards their general direction and will easily get a lock on.
Changed files in this update