Version 0.18.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! This week is the next step of the Cop AI overhaul! Let's get into it.

The police station now has ammo reserves! At the moment it's just a flat amount (3000 bullets) but I want to allow the user to modify it soon. The AI has been changed to work with this new addition though!

When cops are out of ammo they will now withdraw to the police station, restock on ammo and go back into the field. This really helps cops deal with outbreak situations and they are a lot better at dealing with outbreaks now. I'll have to buff the zombies again in a future update to compensate!

I've also fixed the R rate display as it was pretty much doing all the math wrong since airborne infection was introduced. It should now accurately represent the rate of reinfection of infected survivors as intended.

Some small other issues I fixed:

Changed "infected" to "zombies" in some of the logs because of the existence of immune infected

Soon to come I will be adding a slider option to set how much ammo the police station has stocked. I hope you enjoy the latest update and there's plenty more to come!