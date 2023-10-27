 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 27 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2.4

Patch v0.6.2.4 · Build 12555269

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the Ghostly Breath aging level to be lost.
  • We have fixed a visual bug that caused the leaves on the roofs not to be transparent when the player was behind them.
  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

