- We have fixed a bug that caused the Ghostly Breath aging level to be lost.
- We have fixed a visual bug that caused the leaves on the roofs not to be transparent when the player was behind them.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
Travellers Rest update for 27 October 2023
Patch v0.6.2.4
