Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 27 October 2023

Update Notes - 27th of October 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12555260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Server]

  • Fixed issue when some of think functions had too long names which might cause inconsistecy in their work
  • Fixed spawn exploits

[Client]

  • Fixed issue with rank data which caused crash for people with specific rank on map load or shortly after map was loaded
  • Added launch option -norankfile to test for people if they still have the issue for some reason
  • Added launch option -norank which disables interaction Steam Leaderboards
  • Fixed z-fighting issues when game is running in 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Fixed 21/9 option did not disappear on monitors which do not support it

[Materialsystem]

  • Fixed game crash on exit if masked occlusion culling debug view was activated before
  • If game is freshly installed on a system with 21:9 monitor it will detect native resolution properly now
  • Reworked buffer rendering for masked occlusion culling which randomly caused silent stack buffer overruns before, which did not lead to immediate crashes for some reason
  • mat_texture_list_exclude is now cheat-protected

[Engine]

  • Engine can now utilize up to 15 threads if supported by hardware
  • Increased thread stack size (experimental feature)

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed various memory related or other minor fixes across the project
  • Map voting menu is now disabled on servers which turned off mp_endmatch_votenextmap

