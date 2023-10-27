Update Notes - 27th of October 2023

[Server]
- Fixed issue when some of think functions had too long names which might cause inconsistecy in their work
- Fixed spawn exploits
[Client]
- Fixed issue with rank data which caused crash for people with specific rank on map load or shortly after map was loaded
- Added launch option -norankfile to test for people if they still have the issue for some reason
- Added launch option -norank which disables interaction Steam Leaderboards
- Fixed z-fighting issues when game is running in 21:9 aspect ratio
- Fixed 21/9 option did not disappear on monitors which do not support it
[Materialsystem]
- Fixed game crash on exit if masked occlusion culling debug view was activated before
- If game is freshly installed on a system with 21:9 monitor it will detect native resolution properly now
- Reworked buffer rendering for masked occlusion culling which randomly caused silent stack buffer overruns before, which did not lead to immediate crashes for some reason
- mat_texture_list_exclude is now cheat-protected
[Engine]
- Engine can now utilize up to 15 threads if supported by hardware
- Increased thread stack size (experimental feature)
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed various memory related or other minor fixes across the project
- Map voting menu is now disabled on servers which turned off mp_endmatch_votenextmap
Changed files in this update