Italian Localization Now Available

Hi everyone, quick weekend drop off! We're happy to welcome Italian as the 16th language supported by MicroWorks, courtesy of Matteo Amici (MattX99)! This includes full localization for the entire game and Steam components.

Belarusian has also been updated for the 1.10 patch, courtesy of Nikolay "Kolzar" Zarovskiy.

We love working together with the community to bring additional localizations into the game, and the support we've gotten for it has been incredible. If you feel like contributing, please check out our localization guide, and hit us up either on the Steam forums or on Discord! 🤘