New Updates for Eyes of War

Ease of Military Formation on the Walls

You used to be able to build bridges between your fortifications to defend them more effectively or to prevent the enemy from attacking your fortifications. Now, movement and troop formation on these fortifications is more convenient.

Thanks to the bridges, the movement of soldiers between the walls will become faster and more efficient. Soldiers will be able to move more easily along the fortifications, allowing them to get to defence lines or strategic positions more quickly. This will allow players to better protect their fortifications.

Castle Network: Better Control Your Enemies

This new system will prevent your enemies from immediately surrounding you at the beginning of the game and building near you. When enemies try to overcome this obstacle, they will see the "Building Outside the Castle Network" warning. This will allow you to defend your territory more effectively and better execute your strategy. However, it is up to you to expand your Castle Network, build your buildings inside the castle network and expand your castle network!

