 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Signal update for 27 October 2023

Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12555233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This morning I combed trough all the threat systems, and found a couple bugs which would have the chance to cause rouge AI behavior.

QOL Update: Now at the game over screen, it will display you the stats of events found and events spawned.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2599301 Depot 2599301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link