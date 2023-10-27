🎃🎃Spooktacular Halloween update, coming scarily soon🎃🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 12555190 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are rolling out the orange carpet to get Dfd ready for Halloween. A ghoulish update packed full of monstrous minis and scary decor, perfect for building any spooky campaign you could imagine.

Here's the full list of Halloween themed features being added on the 28th:

🧟‍♂️ Zombie Miniatures 🐀 Zombie Rat Miniatures 🐻 Zombie Bear Miniatures

🐉 Skeleton Dragon Miniature 🎃 Glowing Halloween Pumpkins 🕸️ Graveyard Fences

🕷️ Spiderwebs 👨‍🌾 Scarecrow 🔥 New Will o' Wisps colored flames

👀 4 New Character Eye Designs🌳 Orange Shrub 🗺️ New Graveyard Map



🗺️ New Graveyard Map & 🧟‍♂️ Zombie Miniature



👀 One of the new Halloween Character Eye Designs